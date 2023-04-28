Several area school districts are reviewing plans to offer both free breakfast and lunch to all students in the coming school year, and at least one already plans to do so.
The Perquimans County Board of Education voted unanimously at its meeting earlier this week to offer both meals free to all students at all schools in the 2023-24 school year.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said a plan to operate what is called a Community Eligibility Provision offering free breakfast and lunch to all students is currently being reviewed by Rhonda James-Davis, ECPPS associate superintendent of human resources and auxiliary services. ECPPS’ plan, he said, is to present a CEP proposal to the ECPPS Board of Education at its meeting in May.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will also consider a CEP proposal at its May meeting.
None of the five schools in Camden County Schools are eligible for universal free lunch, according to Camden school officials.
In Perquimans earlier this week, school Nutrition Director Kimberly Cullipher presented the schools’ recommendation that the district operate a Community Eligibility Provision districtwide during the 2023-2024 school year.
Cullipher explained that under the federal guidelines, Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School qualify for free meals for all students and there is no local cost to the school district.
But at Perquimans Middle School and Perquimans County High School, she said, there is a possibility of some local cost depending on how many students opt to eat school lunches. Although it’s not possible to calculate that cost precisely ahead of time, Cullipher said she did not expect it to exceed $1,000 a month. That would make the district’s total cost about $10,000 over the 10 months that school is in session.
Currently 89.6 percent of Perquimans students qualify for a free lunch provided by the district, she said. Cullipher said she thinks there is a reasonably good chance that the district could break even on local meal costs next year.
Board member Anne White thanked Cullipher for bringing the CEP opportunity to the board’s attention.
“This seems like a win-win,” White said.
White said she didn’t want the board to be deterred by the potential $10,000 local cost of the program.
“We could sell chicken plates to raise $10,000,” she said.
In ECPPS, Jackson-Heard said there will be no local cost to the district for participating in the CEP because all of the district’s schools are eligible under federal rules to offer free breakfast and lunches. In fact, all of the district’s schools except Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College have participated in the CEP for the past three years, he said.
“We offered the same no-cost meals to our Early College through the Universal Meal Program because it was the right thing to do,” he said. “School nutrition just ate the cost of those meals provided for them.”
This fall, he anticipates the district being able to offer free breakfast and lunch at the Early College without any local costs.
“With the approval of the Superintendent and the Board of Education, I am able to re-establish our CEP baseline for next year and group our Early College with all the other schools to provide the same CEP privileges,” he said.
According to information on the N.C. Department of Public Instruction website, the Community Eligibility Provision was created as part of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 to “provide an alternative to household eligibility applications for free and reduced price meals in high poverty” areas.
Previously, students’ parents had to fill out applications every year to qualify for free lunches. Advocates for free meals in schools said the stigma around accepting free lunches often prevented some eligible households from applying.
“The overall purpose of the CEP is to improve access to nutritious meals for students in high poverty areas by providing meals to all students ‘at no cost’ to the students,” according to the DPI site.
The Food Research and Action Network, a Washington-based hungry advocacy group, notes on its website that any school district or group of schools in a district with 40 percent or more of “identified students — children who certified eligible for free school meals without a household application — can choose to participate” in a CEP.
Students deemed eligible for free school lunches without an application are either part of families already receiving federal assistance through programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or because they are homeless, migrants, enrolled in Head Start, or in foster care, the FRAN said.
“Because school districts and schools participating in community eligibility use direct certification to determine their identified student percentage (ISP), they no longer have to collect meal applications each year from students and families to provide free meals to all students,” FRAN said.
Each school uses a formula to determine the percentage of meals that can be reimbursed at the free rate. According to Fran, those with an ISP of 62.5 percent or higher can receive the free rate for all of the meals they serve.
According to FRAN, 33,300 schools in 5,543 school districts participate in the CEP and more than 16.2 million children in the U.S. attend CEP-eligible schools.