EDENTON — A team of fourth- and fifth-graders from D. F. Walker Elementary School left Edenton Friday for this week’s Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in East Lansing, Michigan.

The students will compete against teams from around the world in a competition designed to test their creativity, problem-solving skills and teamwork. The competition will be held on the Michigan State University campus on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. More than 8,000 contestants, coaches, and supporters are expected to attend the games.