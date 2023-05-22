...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Nolan McArthur, the space pirate captain and voice of the Golden Lizard, and Molly Sasscer pedal their rover across the alien world to rescue the queen’s treasure during a preview of their Odyssey of the Mind World Finals presentation at the school last week. The team of fourth- and fifth-graders traveled to East Lansing, Michigan this week to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
Owen Alfred, (left) portraying the Galax-Sea Monster, takes a break with a Odyssey of the Mind team member portraying a space pirate during a presentation of the team’s World Finals project at the school last week. The team of fourth- and fifth-graders traveled to East Lansing, Michigan this week to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
Molly Sasscer, a Pirate mate wears the star mask that helps her breathe in space. Sasscer was among the members of D.F. Walker Elementary School's Odyssey of the Mind team who demonstrated their Odyssey of the Mind project at the school last week. The team of fourth- and fifth-graders traveled to East Lansing, Michigan this week to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
EDENTON — A team of fourth- and fifth-graders from D. F. Walker Elementary School left Edenton Friday for this week’s Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in East Lansing, Michigan.
The students will compete against teams from around the world in a competition designed to test their creativity, problem-solving skills and teamwork. The competition will be held on the Michigan State University campus on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. More than 8,000 contestants, coaches, and supporters are expected to attend the games.