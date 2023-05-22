...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EDT
Nolan McArthur, the space pirate captain and voice of the Golden Lizard, and Molly Sasscer pedal their rover across the alien world to rescue the queen's treasure during a preview of their Odyssey of the Mind World Finals presentation at the school last week. The team of fourth- and fifth-graders traveled to East Lansing, Michigan this week to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
Owen Alfred, (left) portraying the Galax-Sea Monster, takes a break with a Odyssey of the Mind team member portraying a space pirate during a presentation of the team's World Finals project at the school last week. The team of fourth- and fifth-graders traveled to East Lansing, Michigan this week to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
Molly Sasscer, a Pirate mate wears the star mask that helps her breathe in space. Sasscer was among the members of D.F. Walker Elementary School's Odyssey of the Mind team who demonstrated their Odyssey of the Mind project at the school last week. The team of fourth- and fifth-graders traveled to East Lansing, Michigan this week to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
EDENTON — A team of fourth- and fifth-graders from D. F. Walker Elementary School left Edenton Friday for this week's Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in East Lansing, Michigan.
The students will compete against teams from around the world in a competition designed to test their creativity, problem-solving skills and teamwork. The competition will be held on the Michigan State University campus on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. More than 8,000 contestants, coaches, and supporters are expected to attend the games.
In the problem-solving portion of the championship, students are asked to pick one of five different challenges, write a script detailing their solution, and construct a device designed to implement it.
The D.F. Walker team will play the role of pirates who must rescue a treasure and return it to the queen. (As everyone knows, pirates would never “steal” a treasure, so they rescue and return one.)
The students must also design a self-propelled vehicle to retrieve and deliver the treasure, demonstrating its use in a dramatic presentation.
Nothing is that easy. The fourth- and fifth-graders also write their script that interprets the problem, then design and build the vehicle. The D.F. Walker team members decided they would be space pirates, and use their version of the Apollo Lunar Rover.
Friday, May 19, was departure day, and D.F. Walker held a fitting send-off that was part parade, part performance, and part pep rally. The team presented its program to roaring applause from fellow students, but there were inevitable hitches.
The rover was designed for towing a cardboard trailer that the pirates would load with booty. But all that “gold and silver” was too much for the trailer, and it collapsed after one lap around the queen’s palace.
And then there was the parking problem. The team was responsible for setting up their props and scenery, but when the time came, the rover needed more room to take off.
It all shows how difficult it can be to rescue a treasure in outer space while being chased by an alien that looks like an octopus. The kids planned to spend Friday night repairing the trailer and practicing stage management for this week's competition in East Lansing.
But the space rescue is only one of the team’s challenges. There is also the “Spontaneous Competition” at the World Finals.
The Spontaneous Competition tests teams' ability to think creatively and solve problems on their feet. Teams will be presented with a challenge and given five minutes to develop a plan to address it. The team will then demonstrate its solution.
D.F. Walker Odyssey of the Mind Assistant Coach Amy Sasscer said the Spontaneous Competition helps the kids learn to solve problems on the spot.
Coach Christy Stevens said the competition at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals is expected to be tough. She said the Swiss and Chinese teams are considered the odds-on favorites, but anyone can win.
But win or lose, participating in the World Finals is really about teaching kids to think critically, be creative, and solve problems.
“It helps them develop creativity,” Stevens said. “It helps them become problem-solvers, for sure. They have to learn to work together.”