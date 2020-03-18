The Pastoral Care Committee of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is organizing a service to assist members (and others) with critical shopping needs.
This is in response to the limitations being placed on social contacts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Group’s purpose is three-fold:
• To provide pick-up and delivery of needed food and medical items for parish members (and others) who are unable or who feel safer not being out in public while the coronavirus restrictions are in place.
• To utilize a significant community resource with the returning home of college students as a result of school closings and spring break.
• To share our concern for the more vulnerable members of our congregation during these challenging and uncertain times. The love of Christ is the gift we bring.
Group is meeting at 9 a.m. today, March 18, at the Parish Hall to work out final details with the hope that we will be able to begin the shopping ministry on Saturday, March 21.
The Pastoral Care Committee is chaired by Elizabeth Bryant and Roger Coleman. Anne Gilliam and Perry Winborne are two of the college students who will be helping organize the pick-up and delivery of needed food and health items.
Church looks forward to keeping you informed of our progress.