It’s official – North Carolina environmental officials have given approval for Chowan County’s Timbermill Wind project.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) issued a permit on March 14 to Apex Clean Energy – the owner of the project – to construct, operate and decommission an onshore wind energy facility that could generate up to 189 megawatts.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.