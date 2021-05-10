Chowan County residents waited at local gas stations Monday event to fill up on gasoline in light of a cyber-attack that shutdown a gas line.
The price of regular gas rose 10 cents over the course of 24 hours during the weekend, and was $2.64 cents at the Duck-Thru on Sunday morning. At 6:22 p.m. Monday, the price of regular gas at the Exxon in downtown Edenton was $2.79.
In response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, Governor Roy Cooper Monday signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in North Carolina and temporarily suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state.
On May 7, 2021, the Colonial Pipeline system reported a ransomware cyber-attack, resulting in a temporary shutdown of that line. The Colonial Pipeline is a primary fuel pipeline for North Carolina.
“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” Cooper said.
The Order received concurrence from the Council of State.
In the order, Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with Department of Transportation are told to waive “certain size and weight restrictions and penalties for vehicles supporting emergency relief efforts by transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products in North Carolina and the affected states during the emergency from shortages due to the shutdown, partial shutdown, and/or manual operation of the Colonial Pipeline system.”
{span dir=”ltr”}Exe{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}mpted{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}vehicles{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}mu{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}st produc{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}e doc{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}ument{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}a{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}ti{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}on{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}sufficient{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}to establi{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}sh that{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}the{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}ir{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}loads are{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}for{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}direct{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}ass{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}istance{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}be{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}in{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}g used{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}for{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}providing{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}dire{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}ct ass{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}ista{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}nce{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}supp{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}ortin{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}g e{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}merge{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}ncy{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}reli{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}ef{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}effort{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}s by{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}tran{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}spo{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}rtin{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}g{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}gaso{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}lin{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}e,{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}diese{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}l, jet fuel{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}, and{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}o{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}th{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}er r{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}efin{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}ed{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}petro{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}leum{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}product{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}s{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}in{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}North{/span} {span dir=”ltr”}Caro{/span}{span dir=”ltr”}lina.{/span}
Read the Executive Order No. 213 at https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO213-SOE-Transportation-Waivers-Pipeline.pdf