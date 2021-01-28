Officials from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, along with NC Representative Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan), recently visited Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Goodwin, who also visited Perquimans County Schools on a separate occasion, said he was invited by the DPI to join the tour on Thursday, January 21. He has been curious to see how children in his legislative district are adapting to the changes in education caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Edenton-Chowan Schools said, during the visit, Goodwin and DPI employees learned about the district’s:
- synchronous virtual learning environment;
- social and emotional framework and universal screener;
- whole child curriculum model; and
- the abundance of dedication demonstrated by our teachers and staff to offer an in-school experience to our children under challenging circumstances.
Goodwin visited White Oak Elementary School and Chowan Middle School with state officials before leaving for a meeting in the afternoon. State officials also visited D.F. Walker.
He noted the details on the wall and floors on how to walk and stay socially distanced.
“I remember when we had to put out heads down and get under our desks for nuclear attack drills when I was in school,” the Chowan County native said. “It didn’t seem that cool at the time. But nowadays, the kids looked like they were into it.”
In a CMS math classroom, a teacher taught both virtual and in-person students at the same time. The students would solve a math problem on their computer and then turn their laptops around so they couldn’t type in the answers at the last minute.
“She’d go to each screen and turn around a few that may have had the answer wrong,” Goodwin said. “She didn’t point out they were wrong; she just encouraged them to look at their work.
He note that both Edenton-Chowan Schools and Perquimans County Schools have a similar problem — teaching children during a pandemic — but each took slightly different approaches to solve it.
“It was surprising how the teachers were able able to put their own twist on it (the lessons),” he said. “The administration is letting these people do their thing.”
In CMS’ new Career Academy, Goodwin showed students and educators some of the skills he learned during his military career in the Air Force and as a special agent for the federal government.
“One of the girls was working on a rocket,” he said. “I told her I was a nuclear weapons specialist. We talked about how you learn about missile silos and the math used to get the rocket somewhere. ... You never know what they will learn here at the schools in Chowan County that they will used elsewhere.”
Another CMS student Goodwin met was learning about fingerprinting. Using one of the DPI visitor’s hands, he showed the student the proper way to roll fingerprints.
“Someone asked me, ‘How do you know how to do that?’ I said I had been rolling fingerprints for 30 years as special agent. What you want is to have 14 points of identification,” he said.
Besides seeing how the children were learning, Goodwin said he wanted to learn about how the students’ socialization skills were developing during the pandemic.
He said that in the past, his visits to school usually involved him standing in front of a classroom and having people ask questions. This time, he was able to interact with students and get their perspective.
“We also had visiting last year’s Teacher of the Year and a few of the state’s top education officials, who had spent time in the classroom,” Goodwin said. “It was good to see them interact with the kids and listen to the questions they asked and the responses.
“I left very well pleased with what the school districts are doing,” he said.
DPI Regional Case Manager Dr. Catherine Stickney echoed Goodwin’s thoughts.
She told the district, “Your genuine passion and focus in meeting the needs of each child and tireless efforts to bring all students back to school is truly inspiring.” She went on to say, “Collectively, your team demonstrates that teamwork with a common, laser-like focus on children is a key to success!”
Besides Goodwin and Stickney, the group included Julie Pittman, Special Adviser to the Superintendent on Educator Engagement; Freebird McKinney, Director of Government and Community Affairs; Anne Nixon, Strategic Outreach Consultant SEL and Mental Health; Tad Merritt, Read to Achieve Regional Consultant; and Maureen Stover, 2020 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Teacher of the Year.