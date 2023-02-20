A regional wood pellet plant has just been issued a modified air permit for facility expansion, following a contentious public hearing on the matter in August.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) issued last week a modified air permit for Enviva Biomass’ Ahoskie wood pellet plant.
Last summer, a public hearing was held in Ahoskie to hear the voices of local residents, activists, indigenous tribal members and environmentalists - some of whom are Chowan County residents - as they spoke up against the plant during an Aug. 16 hearing.
The hearing was required as Enviva was seeking to increase production by over 150,000 oven-dried tons, which would need a new air permit.
Enviva, a global leader in biomass and the world’s largest producer of wood pellets, utilizes logging cuts within 75 miles of each facility to manufacture pellets for sale in Europe, notably to Drax Global via the local Port of Chesapeake.
Numerous tracts in Chowan County have contributed to these sales.
A representative of the locally-based Bateman Logging Co., told a reporter from the environmental conservation news outlet Mongabay in November that at least “half” of the trees from a cut near Edenton’s airport were headed to Enviva Ahoskie. Truck drivers confirmed the same, making nearly four round-trips daily to and from Ahoskie.
In that same report, Mongabay – one of the leading outlets focused on deforestation – claimed to have spoken with a whistleblower from Enviva, who shot down many of the claims that the $1 billion company is environmentally sustainable.
Citing the Edenton report, the parliament of the Netherlands voted in December to stop paying subsidies to biomass companies who are “untruthful” in pellet production methods.
During the public hearing in August, environmental advocates slammed Enviva’s sustainability claims while also hinting at “hypocrisy” in Governor Roy Cooper’s office, which has allowed taxpayer subsidies for wood pellet facilities despite the absence of biomass in the governor’s clean energy plans.
Gov. Cooper has also acknowledged that the wood pellet industry emits massive amounts of carbon pollution, but has remained silent on blocking subsidies for the pellet facilities.
No resident of Ahoskie spoke against the plant in August, however, with many saying that the company provides them with a job and a decent wage.
DAQ’s new Title V permit renewal requires the wood pellet manufacturing facility in Hertford County to install new air pollution control devices that will substantially reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). This equipment includes a regenerative thermal oxidizer and a regenerative catalytic/thermal oxidizer.
Once the new controls are installed and tested, Enviva Pellets Ahoskie will move from being a major source under the Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) program to a minor source. The permit limits the facility’s VOC emissions to less than 250 tons per year and HAP emissions to less than 10 tons per year of any one HAP and less than 25 tons per year for all HAPs combined.
The permit also includes modifications to allow an increase in production from 481,800 oven dried tons to 630,000 oven dried tons per year and increases the percentage of softwood to a maximum of 100 percent. To ensure compliance with emission requirements, the facility must conduct stack testing if the monthly softwood content or the monthly production rate increases by more than 10 percent.
The modifications in this permit will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, including fine particulate matter (PM2.5). The final permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards.
PM2.5, which is known for being able to travel hundreds of miles in the wind, can irritate human airways and aggravate asthma and allergies.
The nearest Chowan community, Arrowhead Beach, is 15 miles due east from the plant.
Enviva also operates three other plants in the Tar Heel State: in Northampton County, in Richmond County and in Sampson County.
DAQ staff say they thoroughly reviewed the comments received on the draft permit during the public hearing and comment period. In response to community concerns, the permit was updated to require Enviva Pellets to submit a new fugitive dust plan to DAQ within 90 days of installing the control devices.
This plan must show how Enviva will maintain and operate its equipment in ways that ensure dust does not drift beyond the property boundary. The facility will be subject to unannounced compliance inspections and must follow all record keeping and reporting requirements.
Residents concerned about dust emissions or other potential air quality violations from any facility are encouraged to submit a complaint to their nearest Division of Air Quality Regional Office.
The final permit, the final permit review, the hearing officer’s report, the environmental justice report and Enviva Pellets’ permit application documents are available online.