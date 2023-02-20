Enviva plant

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has granted Enviva Pellets LLC-Ahoskie Plant’s request for a modified air quality permit. The permit allows the plant to increase its output from 481,800 oven dried tons of wooden pellets a year to 630,000 oven dried tons of wooden pellets per year.

 Photo courtesy Enviva

A regional wood pellet plant has just been issued a modified air permit for facility expansion, following a contentious public hearing on the matter in August.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) issued last week a modified air permit for Enviva Biomass’ Ahoskie wood pellet plant.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.