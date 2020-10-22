RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Division of Water Resources is requesting public review and input of the draft 2020 Chowan River Basinwide Water Resources Plan (Basin Plan).
The Basin Plan provides a comprehensive examination and explanation of the planning process for water quality and quantity issues in the basin. It’s used to identify areas that need additional protection, restoration, or preservation to ensure waters of the state are meeting their designated use.
The Chowan River basin is located in Virginia and North Carolina. The Chowan River itself begins where the Blackwater, Nottaway and Meherrin rivers merge near the state line. It then flows to the Albemarle Sound and eventually the Atlantic Ocean. An estimated 95,000 people live in the North Carolina portion of the river basin and Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Herford and Northampton counties are either fully or partially located in the basin.
The public comment period is open through October 30, 2020. Comment on the proposed plan may be emailed to forest.shepherd@ncdenr.gov. Comments may also be mailed through the postal service to: Forest Shepherd, Basin Planner, Division of Water Resources, Department of Environmental Quality, 1611 MSC, Raleigh, NC 27699