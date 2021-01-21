The state’s Environmental Management Commission decided to wait until March before voting on an updated water resources plan for the Chowan River Basin.
The EMC was poised to adopt the plan during its Jan. 13 meeting, but opted to delay a final vote. During the meeting, several members objected to a section of the plan highlighting the lack of data available for water quality analysis.
Although the basin plan already has gone through a public input and extensive stakeholder process, the commission approved a last-minute revision that changes a section suggesting the need for a statewide water-use permitting program that would provide a clearer picture of water users.
North Carolina does not have a statewide permitting program for large-scale water users.
State and federal confidentiality laws prevent details of use by individual operations. Water use for agriculture operations is sent to the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which provides DEQ with aggregate use for the basin. The aggregated data for the Chowan basin shows that agricultural use, including animal process uses account for about 3 million gallons per day, more than 30% of the total water usage in the basin.
Public and other local water suppliers make up the bulk of water use at 58% and about 7% of use is by manufacturing operations.
EMC chair Stanley Meiburg, said that he agreed that the Chowan plan was not the place to debate the need for a statewide permitting program, however, he saw the need for more localized and timely information for tracking the river’s water quality issues.
The Chowan River, which flows into Albemarle Sound, begins near the North Carolina-Virginia border. The part of the basin in North Carolina includes all or part of Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford and Northampton counties.
The new revisions to the basin plan highlight concerns about data gaps on water usage and a lack of information about the impact of poultry operations.
During the meeting, DEQ officials said that poultry operations operate without the same permitting requirements as other animal operations, so there is no information on how and where waste is handled.
The basin plan calls for more information on poultry operations and land application sites in order to establish new monitoring stations and assess potential nutrient impacts.
On Facebook, Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group recently acknowledged a letter to the editor by Rick Elkins that ran in the Chowan Herald earlier this month. It spoke from a business perspective as to what the long-term and short-term damage the algal blooms are doing to the county’s local rural economy.
“Pay attention folks — this issue is not likely to just go away on it’s own,” it read. “We need more support for research, more partnerships and more collaboration between local citizens, local, state and federal government.”