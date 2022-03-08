The expected State Senate race is officially set after filing ended Friday.
Incumbent Chowan County State Sen. Bob Steinburg will meet current Pamlico County State Sen. Norman W. Sanderson in the race for the District 1 seat in the North Carolina Senate.
The winner will likely represent the district as no Democrat or Libertarian has filed for the seat.
In addition to the State Senate race, there will be a race closer to home in Edenton as two men have filed to seek the Third Ward seat on the Edenton Town Council.
Incumbent Roscoe Poole Jr. is seeking re-election to the seat, but is being challenged by Aaron Coston, who filed on Friday.
Two other incumbents on the Edenton Town Council will be unopposed in their bids for re-election. They include At-Large Councilman Craig Miller and Fourth Ward Councilman Elton Bond Jr.
The race for Chowan County Sheriff remained a two-man race with Republican Edward “Scooter” Basnight seeking re-election and being opposed by Brian “Froch” Ferraraccio. The two will meet in the May primary. No Democrat or Libertarian filed for the office.
There will also be no competition for Clerk of Superior Court as Democrat Michael John McArthur has filed to retain his seat, and is unopposed.
The three Chowan County Commissioners whose seats are set to expire this year will each seek re-election in unopposed bids. They include Commission Chair Bob Kirby (R-District 1, Seat 2), Larry McLaughlin (R-District 2, Seat 2) and Ellis Lawrence (D-District 3, Seat 2).
Two candidates have filed to replace District Attorney Andrew Womble, who is not seeking re-election. Both candidates – current Assistant District Attorneys Kim Pellini and Jeff Cruden - are Republicans. No Democrat or Libertarian filed for the seat.
Womble, meanwhile, is the only Republican to file for Superior Court Judge. He will face incumbent Democrat Eula Reid, who was appointed to the bench last year. Neither will face a primary opponent.
In the District Court Judgeships, Republican Robert P. Trivette is seeking re-election to Seat 1 while three Republicans are running for Seat 2.
Current Judge Jennifer Bland, who was appointed to the seat, is being opposed by attorney Bernard “B.J.” McAvoy Jr. and Jeff Moreland, an assistant district attorney.
Republican Meader Harris is seeking to retain Seat 3 as a District Court Judge. He is unopposed thus far.
There will also be no race for N.C. House District 1 as only incumbent Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) filed for office.
Another contest in which no incumbent will run is the First Congressional District where longtime Rep. G.K. Butterfield is retiring. There will be a host of candidates, both Democrat and Republican to seek the seat.
On the Republican side, the two most well-known candidates are longtime State Sen. Don Davis of Snow Hill and former state Sen. Erica Smith of Henrico. Smith, who had long been running for the U.S. Senate, changed course to file for the Congressional seat. Sen. Davis had 0long been considered a likely candidate when Rep. Butterfield retired.
The will be joined on the ballot for the Democratic nomination by Julian C. Bishop of Garner, who does not reside in the district, and Jason Albert Spriggs of Henderson.
On the Republican side, the most recognizable name is that of Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson. He will be opposed for the Republican nomination by Martin County resident Brad Roberson (no relation) and Sandy Smith, who lost to Rep. Butterfield in the 2020 election.
Also filing for the Republican nomination are Will Aiken of Henderson, Billy Strickland of Goldsboro, Henry Williams II of Greenville and Ernest Reeves of Greenville.
There are also a number of candidates seeking the U.S. Senate seat being left vacant by the retirement of Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
The likely Democratic nominee – Cheri Beasley of Raleigh – is a former N.C. Supreme Court Justice. While she is the presumptive nominee, there are 11 other candidates.
The Republican primary is likely to be more competitive with four high-profile candidates including former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, Congressman Ted Budd, former Congressman Mark Walker and Marjorie Eastman, a Cary Republican who has been backed by several organizations.
The primary election is set for May 7.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.