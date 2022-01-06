A local barge and marine transport facility in Chowan County was recently the recipient of over one million dollars in federal grant funding.
Stevens Towing Company, Inc., operating at the Riverbulk Terminal on Dye Plant Road, won a $1,015,000 marine highway grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) to upgrade their infrastructure.
The nine grant winners, from across the country, were announced by the USDOT on Friday, Dec. 10. 46 applicants submitted proposals altogether, with Chowan County’s application beginning in the summer of 2020.
As one of marine highway projects receiving federal funding, Stevens Towing joins other recipients such as the James River Container Expansion Project in Virginia and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry between Delaware and New Jersey.
These projects fall under America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP), which was founded in 2016 and has designated 52 marine highways since.
In the grand scheme of things, the funding seeks to help address supply chain disruptions, enhance the movement of goods along navigable waterways, and expand existing waterborne freight services.
“These investments through the America’s Marine Highway Program will help us move more goods, more quickly and more efficiently,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “In this moment of record demand for goods and shipping, this is an important piece of the Administration’s Port Action Plan to strengthen supply chains, modernize port operations, and lower the cost of goods for American families.”
The grant funds bestowed by the USDOT in Chowan County are to be used for an equipment upgrade project. This project includes the purchase of a crawler crane, two spreader bars and a forklift.
As of now, containerized cargo bound for the Port of Virginia in Norfolk must arrive via truck. This scenario puts heavier strain on highway traffic volumes between northeast North Carolina and Hampton Roads, Va. as well as points north.
A new container on barge shuttle operation, established at the Riverbulk Terminal, will allow for more marine traffic to replace truck cargo and alleviate some of the traffic along U.S. 17 and I-95.
This operation, sponsored by Stevens Towing and traveling between Edenton’s terminal and locations within the Port of Virginia, will operate utilizing a 200 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity deck barge for lift-on/lift-off cargo and roll-on/roll-off cargo.
Founded in 1913 and based in Yonges Island, S.C., Stevens Towing Company, Inc. is a midsize freight transportation company that has based its Mid-Atlantic operations in Edenton at the former United Piece Dye Works plant.
The local site is located in a new federal opportunity zone and boasts 1,100 feet of waterfront, a 1,000 foot pier, a 100,000 square foot warehouse, a fleeting area for 12 300-foot barges and 50 acres of land zoned Heavy Industrial. The facility also hosts an industrial wastewater treatment system to process and keep runoff out of the Chowan River.
Simon Rich, owner and operator of the Edenton facility, elaborated on the significance of the grant.
“Currently we use the marine highway to send Nucor’s finished steel up to Pennsylvania and New Jersey,” Rich said. “Steel plates get loaded onto barges here. They range from 260 to 300 feet long and can take 120 to 180 semi truck loads off of the highway per barge.”
The existing operation takes an average of 140 truckloads of steel plates and iron ore off I-95 because of the steel on barge service.
“Container on barge service will be coming though,” Rich assures. “What that is basically, instead of going to Norfolk and waiting in lines, local trucks can drop off grain and other area products here. Part of the million dollar [grant] is going toward that.”
To help prepare for the new service, Rich says that the facility will need to purchase a new crane, funds for which were allotted in the federal grant. A different sized forklift would be needed to accommodate the new services.
“The county commissioners and County Manager Kevin Howard were instrumental in securing this,” Rich said. “They had the foresight to apply for the [marine highway] route from the Chowan River up to Norfolk.”
