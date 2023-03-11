...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
The intersection of Wood Avenue and Phillips Street in Edenton’s Mill Village, where paving could take place this year if town council approves a $950,000 budget amendment at their first March meeting.
The intersection of Wood Avenue and Phillips Street in Edenton’s Mill Village, where paving could take place this year if town council approves a $950,000 budget amendment at their first March meeting.
Edenton officials will decide on whether or not to spend roughly $950,000 on resurfacing streets across town at their next council meeting.
During the town council’s February committee meeting, councilors sent a budget amendment forward for full council consideration. The amendment would set aside just under $1 million from the town’s general fund balance to begin potential street paving projects.
Councilman Sambo Dixon, who heads the Finance Committee, said that the street resurfacing budget amendment was perhaps “the most important” on the agenda that evening.
While the final vote will come on March 14, Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden felt sure that the town is in good enough financial health to take action.
“Virginia [Smith] and I are very confident in being able to make this move,” Gooden told council late last month. “Currently our fund balance is around 58 percent. That’s almost a 22 percent increase in where we were in June of 2022. Even with this move, our fund balance is still at roughly 43 percent.”
Gooden assured councilors that the town would still be well above both state and internal requirements in terms of fund balance availability.
Over the winter, Gooden and Smith – the town’s Financial Officer – identified nine streets that could be covered with the budget amendment. The streets listed by Gooden are as follows:
Woodard Street;
East Freemason Street between North Oakum Street and the railroad tracks;
Wood Avenue from East Queen Street to Elliott Street;
West Church Street from its dead end to Moseley Street;
Walker Street;
Albania Street;
Phillips Street; and
Valentine Avenue.
“We hope to get these streets if budgeting allows,” Gooden added.
Councilman Craig Miller asked if the current plan would complete paving in the Mill Village, Gooden said it would. He also said that it would complete the list of Priority 1 streets that was started several years ago, one which identified the town’s worst roads. A large portion of the Priority 2 list would be completed as well, if the list comes to fruition.
Councilman Elton Bond asked if the town could start looking towards adding more sidewalks along streets without any.
Gooden said that identifying streets without sidewalks – to complete the town’s sidewalk network – is also underway.
“We’re trying to identify everywhere we have and do not have sidewalks right now,” Gooden said.
Councilman Hackney High asked to keep paving and sidewalks on the docket on a rolling basis, saying that he hears more complaints about streets than almost any other issue. Dixon and Miller concurred.
In regards to the paving of three miles of Broad Street, from downtown to the U.S. 17 bypass outside of town, Gooden noted that the NCDOT was expected to open the project for contractor bidding this month.
However, the contract length could range up to 18 months – meaning that the project can begin anytime between now and summer of 2024, depending upon the contractor’s schedule.
“We’re hoping it’s sooner than that, but we wanted to get that out there that the contract could last up to 18 months and that’s really a sign of the lack of contractors and just the inflow of work that’s out there,” Gooden said. “We’re feeling that as well so no harm on DOT’s part as this is just part of the workforce [issues] right now.”