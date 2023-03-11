Edenton officials will decide on whether or not to spend roughly $950,000 on resurfacing streets across town at their next council meeting.

During the town council’s February committee meeting, councilors sent a budget amendment forward for full council consideration. The amendment would set aside just under $1 million from the town’s general fund balance to begin potential street paving projects.

