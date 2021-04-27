Maurer Architecture, Inc. and Lynch Meekins Structural Engineers have completed documentation of existing conditions of the Kadesh AME Zion Church. Preliminary observations on the structural integrity of the Church building have been performed. The team has produced the interior schematic design. The conceptual framework of the interior schematic design will remain the same although some of the details may change during the final construction. The schematic design reflects the interior spaces in the building. A small addition behind the current building is placed so that it will have minimal visual impact from the front of the 1897 historical structure. This addition is the most efficient way to make the building functional for the activities that are planned for the space.
Maurer has informed the Restoration Committee that a new roof is needed to withstand expected weather conditions and meet current building codes. It is hoped that the new roof does not require the elimination of the current wood post trust system designed by Hannibal Badham, Sr. The current roof includes a wooden post truss system, a technique found in early shipbuilding. This technique for roofs on very large structures was popular with the former enslaved African American builders along the North Carolina coast.
The fundraising committee has secured $550,654. The project has been approved for the first payment of $125,000 on the Partners/Trust National Fund grant.
When this important historic structure is restored, the Kadesh congregation and the Edenton Historical Commission will administer a shared space that provides spiritual, cultural, educational, and economic benefits for the Church and Edenton communities.