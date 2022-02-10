The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education could soon be seeing its youngest members, in the form of high school students.
During the monthly board meeting on Feb. 1, board members voted unanimously to approve a plan to ultimately bring two student representatives to the table alongside their publicly elected peers.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer presented the student representative plan to the board, one which detailed the inclusion of two representatives into the deliberative body.
Dr. Sasscer, who was once a student government advisor at Chapel Hill High School, told the board that he has a “passion for student voice and student advocacy” and seeks to create more leadership opportunities in the school system.
Bringing the idea before the board, Dr. Sasscer said that a permanent spot for one or two student representatives could also assist said students in being more prepared for college and careers in the future.
“What better modeled civic opportunity [for students] than to have a voice here at this table?” Dr. Sasscer asked the board.
The idea of a student representative or representatives on the ECPS board is not a novel idea, however. The initial discussions amongst board members began as far back as at least November 2015.
That initial discussion led to the formation of a Student Advisory Council to the superintendent’s office.
Dr. Sasscer also noted that Currituck and Camden counties have student board representatives in place already and that both superintendents have shared that they “value this student leadership role.”
The next question is how does this happen?
The process to be seated onto the board as a student is relatively simple, but has a few caveats.
Students would apply in their sophomore year of high school and be eligible to serve for two terms: during their junior year and senior year.
To be eligible, students need to include a letter of recommendation from a teacher, principal or counselor. That letter must contain a parent or guardian signature. They must have a 3.0 GPA to apply and hold it at or above 3.0 to keep their status on the board.
Dr. Sasscer said that students applying should possess “enthusiasm, leadership, commitment, public speaking skills, writing skills, readiness to serve and broad perspectives.”
Student applicants will present to the board in open session in May of each school year and the board will consider each one in closed session before voting in open session to confirm the student of their choosing.
For the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, the first representative would be named in their junior year. They would serve into 2023-2024 as a senior, should they choose.
During the 2023-2024 school year, the second junior representative would be chosen, serving alongside a now senior representative, elected one year prior. The two-representative cycle would continue from there onward.
While serving on the board, students are encouraged to attend all meetings, but they will not have an official vote on board matters. They cannot make motions or second any other motions.
Students elected to the board also cannot participate in closed sessions nor will they receive materials pertaining to personnel, student records or legal matters.
Dr. Sasscer said that both student representatives may meet with both himself and the board chair – currently Gene Jordan.
Student representatives would be responsible for communicating student issues across the district, with the senior representative providing a five minute presentation each board meeting related to student issues.
“The staff at John A. Holmes is very enthused about this,” Dr. Sasscer said.
Dr. Sasscer told the board that the next steps, upon approval, would be to begin advertising at John A. Holmes, followed by the submission of a new school board policy for first reading in March.
This new policy would be named Policy Code 1220: Student Board Members.
“This will give the board an opportunity to look things over during March and consider a vote in April on the policy code,” Dr. Sasscer said.
“I think this is a wonderful idea,” said board member Gil Burroughs.
Chairman Gene Jordan agreed, saying, “I like the idea as well. I had concerns about exposing students to certain legal risks, but I think Dr. Sasscer has taken care of that, as long as they are not involved in personnel matters or things that will not trip them up.”
Burroughs put forth a motion to accept Dr. Sasscer’s plan and bring the idea of student board representatives to fruition. A second came from board member Joan White and the motion passed unanimously.
