Edenton's Mayor and Town Council recognize that for the children of our community, Halloween is a significant, fun-filled celebration.
“We want to support this annual event but, with the increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Chowan County, we also want to protect the health of our children and our adult residents,” Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said.
How to have fun and remain safe – that’s the challenge that Halloween presents to all of us.
“To help with protecting our residents in these challenging times, we strongly encourage parents to consider alternative ways to celebrate Halloween other than the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating,” she said.
Some of these might include the following:
1. Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.
2. Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance (more than 6 feet apart) with neighbors and friends.
3. Carving pumpkins and delivering them to special neighbors or shut-in members of your church.
4. Decorating your house, apartment or living space with Halloween-themed items much like Christmas decorations.
If, as a parent, you decide to have your children participate in door to door trick or treating, or if you decide to offer treats to children, we encourage the following:
1. Limit the number of homes your children visit.
2. Those providing treats should leave their lights on. Those choosing not to participate should turn their porch lights off. The latter may represent more families than usual but respect their rights. They will be back next year.
3. Have treats in pre-wrapped bags for children to receive individually practicing social distancing.
4. Try not to hand treats to children or have them taken from a shared bucket. Consider placing bags on a tray for individual pick-up.
Knighton said some of you may think that the Mayor and Town Council are intent on taking the fun away from our town. That’s not true.
“Your safety is our primary concern. There is no greater joy than the sounds of excited children having fun with parents and friends,” she said. “We want everyone to stay healthy and safe.