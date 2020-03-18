In an unprecedented move, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order closing all North Carolina schools until March 30.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson and the Leadership Team joined the Department of Public Instruction on a state conference call Sunday afternoon to gather more information.
Monday, March 16, was be a Teacher Workday to allow teachers and instructional staff to roll-out the remote learning plans that they were working on for a number of weeks. The Operations Team also launched a meal delivery plan, which incorporated providing hot lunches at John A. Holmes and Chowan Middle schools and grab-and-go lunches delivered by the bus system.
At a County Commissioners meeting Monday, Jackson said they had 500 students sign-up for the service.
The school system anticipates adding breakfast service on Monday, March 23. To sign-up or for more school information, visit www.ecps.k12.nc.us .
For remote learning, teachers spend Monday, March 16, preparing packets for students. White Oak students were to receive paper packets on Tuesday, while D.F. Walker students were to receive a combination of paper and digital instruction. Students at Chowan Middle School and John A. Holmes High School were given digital learning packets, as these students lease Chromebooks from the school system.
Those students whose homes do not have Internet service have several options. The school system was working on a list of free Wi-Fi providers — such as the town of Edenton’s parks — throughout the county. They also opened the schools’ guest Wi-Fi during the closure, so students’ family could sit in a car to do school work.
On Friday, state public school superintendents met with Gov. Roy Cooper and other state officials, Jackson said. There was no indication that the schools would close the following day.
“To close the schools for two weeks is an unprecedented move,” Jackson told county commissioners Monday.
On Tuesday, March 10, Jackson talked with the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education about the district’s response to the coronavirus and the high school construction project at a BOE meeting.
The meeting was to be held earlier in the month but was moved to allow school board members the opportunity to support the John A. Holmes girls’ and boys’ basketball teams, which made it to the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs. The games, which were held at Perquimans High School, both ended with loses for the Aces.
During the meeting at the technology department, Jackson noted that BOE attorney Hack High is working with the town of Edenton and Chowan County attorneys to get all of the John A. Holmes High School property under one owner.
“In order to be able to sell the bond, we need one piece of property under one owner,” Jackson said.
The county’s GIS property map shows the main school building, front parking lot, Hicks Field and vacant field in front of the school as being on a lot owned by Chowan County. The tennis courts, Boy Scout hut, practice field behind Hicks Field and part of the softball field are owned by the Board of Education. Parts of the back parking lot and water tower on the site are owned by the town of Edenton.
Some BOE members were to attend a state facility conference in Asheville in April. Due to the coronavirus and Governor Roy Cooper ban of gathering of more than 100 people, the district is awaiting word whether the conference will be held.
Jackson said the trip would give BOE member the opportunity to look at new learning facilities, furnishings, etc., to get an idea on what will be done with the high school construction project. The trip would involve touring a few schools that were recently built.
The BOE moved an agenda item to the April meeting, which would have detailed the district’s progress in meeting one of its strategic goals — eliminating opportunity gaps. The district has a two-year strategic plan and is currently in year one.
“We’re pleased where we are,” Jackson said. “We have received a lot of good recognition recently, but we’re not losing focus on ensuring our students receive a top-notch education.”