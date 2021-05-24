Business Information
Store name: Surf, Wind and Fire
Address: 325 S. Broad St., Edenton (at the intersection of East King and South Broad streets)
What it sells: Camping equipment, surfboards, skateboards, shoes, Life is Good brand clothing, and other goods and clothing for outdoor activities. Wine, beer, homemade sodas and coffee are available to drink on premises or outside in their seating area.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays
Contact information: website, http://www.surfwindfire.com/ ; email edentonstore@surfwindandfire.com