The Edenton-Chowan Partnership, an economic development and community advancement organization, is sponsoring a county-wide residential internet connectivity survey.
The survey collection data is essential for determining internet availability and quality of internet service within the County. The data, which will identify and map underserved areas throughout the county, is a prerequisite metric for issuance of “Requests for Proposals” for Broadband internet access.
A paper copy of the survey will be mailed to each household in Chowan County beginning May 10.
The survey also is available online at www.edenton.net/internetsurvey or by using the QR code.
Please respond to only one survey per household.