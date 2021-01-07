An Edenton native, who has a history of bringing different groups together to collaborate, has stepped into the role of executive director at the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.
Susan Creed started her job Monday, January 4. She replaces Win Dale, who was the chamber’s executive director for eight years.
Creed most recently worked as associate executive director Carolina Rebuilding Ministry, out of Plymouth, which helps low-income homeowners repair their homes. Chowan County is among the counties it serves. She also worked for the American Cancer Society as an executive director who worked mostly with fundraising.
“My work has always been about working with people, building relationships and understanding people’s needs,” she said.
Her path to the chamber had been a natural one, Creed said.
“I think it’s just been a natural pathway for me. Having grown up here and living here for the last 30 plus years as an adult, gave me the opportunity to step into this role and work with the businesses and the partnerships,” she said. “I’ve worked in collaborative settings a lot. I’ve worked with a board of directors my whole adult life and in many different roles. There have been a lot of best-practices sharing and, you know, learning too, by seeing things from someone else’s perspective to really understand what their needs are and how they can be supported.”
Creed is the daughter of Jerry Downum, a retired optometrist, and the late Patricia Downum. As a child, she helped her parents at their businesses. Patricia owned a boutique in town, Creed said.
“Both of my parents were in business here in town at various times,” Creed said. “I worked for them and certainly understood the nature of owning a local business and supporting each other.”
Creed said she was recently reintroduced to downtown Edenton’s retail business industry when she helped her friend, Jean Brown, owner of Byrum’s Gift Shop, during the holiday season.
“She needed some interim help while one of her employees was out, and so I worked for her through the holiday season,” Creed said. “I really got a good feel for downtown again and reconnected with a lot of old friends and old relationships and saw the current nature of working in retail here locally.”
Creed said she looks forward to her work with the chamber and helping the Chowan County and Edenton business communities grow.
“We have such a pretty community that has such a vibrant business community. I look forward to working with the businesses, supporting them, and getting to know the needs of our business community,” she said. “Whether it’s the industries or the local merchants, we’ll find ways that that the chamber can support them. Hopefully, 2021 will bring us out of this pandemic and such an economically challenging time for our businesses.
“I hope to bring groups together to find some creative solutions to help them regain their footing and continue to be successful, and rather vibrant businesses.”
Creed also looks forward to collaborating with other agencies that work closely with the chamber – Tourism Development Authority, Edenton Chowan Partnership, Destination Downtown Edenton and the town and county – to continue to provide opportunities, not just for businesses, but the people of Edenton and Chowan County.
“We’ve always been a tight-knit community and have so much to offer for residents, as well as tourists. So being in this role, I hope to help support that, move it forward and bring back a lot of the joy that this community brings to people.”
Creed’s first week or so will be getting set up on the computer and learning the ropes of the job. Her first meeting with the chamber’s board as executive director is set for January 14.
Anita Johnson, president elect of the chamber board, said that the chamber board is glad to have Creed on board.
“She has such a long history with Chowan County and Edenton. We see that as a benefit and add to that her professionalism and her experience,” she said. “We look forward to her joining and leading the chamber.”
Johnson and Creed also expressed appreciation to Dale and Richard Bunch for all the work they did for chamber over the years.
“I’ve got some big shoes to fill,” Creed said.
Bunch, who was instrumental in the building the chamber and economic development groups for Chowan County, called during Creed’s first day on the job to wish her well.
Besides past directors, Creed also thanked the members of their continued support of the chamber.
“The chamber is able to be successful, because of the continued partnership of our members throughout the community,” she said.
Creed is a graduate of John A. Holmes High School and University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.
Creed and her husband, David, live in Edenton. They have two adult children, John and Maggie.
Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce is at 101 W. Water St., Edenton. Creed can be reached via phone at 252-482-3400 or via email at Susan.Creed@Edenton.NC.gov .