Sweet Reasons Farm may be familiar to shoppers at Edenton Farmer’s Market.
Recently owner Kelly Carey opened a shop on Virginia Road.
Carey has offered garlic-scape pesto, quail, chess pies, goat-cheese with fig, and other above-the-ordinary delectables for several years, and online at Sweet Reasons Farm and Kitchen (Facebook and web page).
You may also know her as the “Bird Lady,” due to her flocks of ducks, quail, geese, guinea hens, and chickens.She sells duck and quail eggs locally and on Amazon (Sweet Reasons Farm), and cat toys made with quail wings on Etsy (Kelly’s Sweet Reason’s Shop).
Two months ago, she left the Farmer’s Market and now offers a take-out service directly from her kitchen at 904 Virginia Road, right at the fork onto Greenhall Road when heading north on NC 32. Old-timers will remember this building as the home of a pink Cadillac. Originally it was a train depot, built at the beginning of the 20th century.
Beginning daily at 7 a.m. (8 a.m. on Saturdays, closed Sundays), fresh coffee, home-made cheese danishes, breakfast sandwiches on home-made yeast rolls are ready for pick up.
Orders can also be placed online ahead of time. The Facebook menu offers daily specials, such as roasted quail with roasted carrots, or burgers with caramelized onion jam with balsamic vinegar and jalapeño relish. There are many specialties of pizza (fresh mozzarella with pesto, barbecue pork with caramelized onions, chicken alfredo with bacon, veggie, pepperoni and sausage); quiche (bacon and swiss, chorizo and black bean, ham and broccoli, spinach and feta); and soup (ham and bean, minestrone, chicken noodle, chipotle noodle with black bean). Som eof the most popular items are the pot pies, such as chicken, jambalaya, Greek or taco. Hoop cheese, a whole range of goat cheese (honey, garlic, muffaletta, pimento with jalapeño relish), micro greens, mini chess pies, artisan crackers are regularly offered.
Coming soon are new dishes with rabbit.
“I’m always trying different recipes, new combinations.I have the set items, but my mind is constantly working on new specials ... and I am generous with samples!” Carey said.
Future plans include a drive-thru pick-up window for the pre-orders, and live web cam online to follow the entertaining birds behind the shop.
Life-long Passion
“My mother did not cook, so I became the chef in the house,” Carey said. “Early on I figured out that sharing food brings happiness,” a lesson which has stuck with her all her life. She went on to run a deli in Maryland before coming to North Carolina.
Today, she thrives on providing home-cooked food from her kitchen to your table, bypassing the preservatives. “In a nutshell, I want to make your taste buds smile; I am making people happy with food.”
Let the Buyer Beware
What prompted her current direction was an illness 10 years ago which caused her to examine her diet closely.
“I realized that the homecooking I had been doing all my life was not really Homecooking.” For example, “A term like ‘natural flavors’ in the food industry is suspect,” she argues. “Many labels carry that expression, but it does not mean what we think it might.” Furthermore, when a customer pays a dollar for a jar of tomato sauce, s/he should wonder what is really the content of that jar. The cost also goes for the designer of the jar, the box to transport it, the transport itself. ... There are so many pieces,” she explains.
Even the term “free-range eggs” may only be partially truthful. It may only indicate that the chicken coup includes a door that is opened daily; it does not necessarily mean that the birds are moving freely in and out of that door.
Eventually, she started her own garden, then got some rabbits to raise, then quail, then ducks, then chickens. She taught herself how to can. She is not a total purist, though, and will outsource needed. Currently she purchases goat cheese from Raleigh, as the conditions on her new property are not set up yet for raising her own goats.
Teaching Sweet Reasons
And what is the sweet reason for all of this, you may wonder?
“Peace,” Carey answers, without hesitation, “This never started as a business; ‘Sweet Reasons’ was just a term that had been around forever in my mind.”
She also shares her knowledge, with classes in cheese making, beer making, soap making, and rabbit and quail raising. The first class of the year will be a one-session workshop on making mozzarella on Sunday, March 14. Participants will pick up materials from 904 Virginia Road ahead of time, then join a Zoom session from home for the lesson. The fee is $50, and for further information is at sweetreasonsfarm@gmail.com, the Sweet Reasons Farm and Kitchen Facebook Page, or 252-370-6567.