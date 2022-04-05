On March 29, the Town of Edenton had a discharge of untreated wastewater of an estimated 63,200 gallons at 1300 N. Broad Street.

The untreated wastewater was discharged into Queen Anne Creek. The Division of Environmental Quality was notified on March 30, 2022.

Town Manager Corey Gooden said that swimmers should avoid swimming in Queen Anne Creek until water test results are in.

Gooden said he does not believe the waters are totally unsafe, but would rather be cautious in protecting citizens from potential harm until the final results have returned.

For more information contact the Town of Edenton Public Works Department at (252) 482-4111 or Town Hall at (252) 482-2155.

