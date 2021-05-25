Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is now back to full operations and is gearing up to host its annual Summer Reading Program.
The facility at 106 W. Water Street, Edenton, will kick off the program, themed “Tails and Tales,” on June 15.
Some programs will be offered both in-person in the second floor conference room and through Zoom. To participate via Zoom, send an email one to dwilliams@pettigrewlibraries.org the Monday before the first participating program. Include the full name and age of each participant and a contact phone number.
An email will arrive Monday afternoon that includes information or links to join the program. Participants can pick up a free kit after each program. The kit’s theme is usually connected with the week’s presentation.
As usually, children are encouraged to log their summer reading activities and turn their logs into the library for prizes.
Toddler StoryTime will be available every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The Summer Reading Programs will be start at 10:30 a.m.
The schedule below indicates which programs have Zoom options.
- Tuesday, June 15: Animals at the Zoo, NC Zoo, Zoom available
- Tuesday, June 22: Small and Tall Tales, NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island, Zoom available
- Tuesday, June 29: Pet Sock Puppets, Puppeteer Susan Swain, Zoom available
- Tuesday, July 6: Conservation and Alligators, Edenton Fish Hatchery
- Thursday, July 8: Library Scavenger Hunt, Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library
- Tuesday, July 13: The Night Sky, Khan Planetarium, ECSU, Zoom Available
- Thursday, July 15: Red Wolves, Red Wolf Conservation
- Tuesday, July 20: Cats & Dogs, Tri-County Animal Shelter
- Wednesday, July 21: Musical Instruments, NC Symphone, Zoom available (starts at 11 a.m.)
- Thursday, July 22: Animals in the Woods, Park Ranger
- Tuesday, July 27: Dinosaurs, NC Museum of Natural Sciences, Zoom available
- Thursday, July 29: TBA
- Tuesday, Aug. 3: Magic Show, Magician Gary Shelton
- Tuesday, Aug. 10: Big, Bang, BOOM + FREE PICNIC, Chuck Folds and Entourage