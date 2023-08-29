ROCKY HOCK — Chowan County’s teachers celebrated the start of the 2023-24 school year with a convocation last week that was one-part pep rally, one-part instruction, and a final bit of reflection on what it means to accept the call to teach before they go back to one of America’s toughest jobs.

The convocation was held at Rocky Hock Baptist Church on Rocky Hock Road, Wednesday, Aug. 23. The church’s family life center was packed with teachers, administrative staff, custodians, bus drivers, and school resource officers.

  