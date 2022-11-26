The Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Center will be getting a facelift in the coming months.
At the end of the summer, Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer requested approval from the Chowan County Commissioners to renovate the existing technology center behind the old D.F. Walker building on Oakum Street.
The technology center, once a media center for D.F. Walker students when the school was in operation, is now used as the meeting space for the school board along with offices for technology staff and data centers.
The renovation of the center is slated to go hand-in-hand with current efforts to overhaul spaces in the old D.F. Walker to prepare it for the arrival of students from John A. Holmes High School, while the latter is being rebuilt.
Any construction in the technology center will not affect occupants in the current Boys & Girls Club (downstairs portion of the old DFW), according to County Manager Kevin Howard from an August board meeting.
Any rework to the facility needed approval from the commissioners, which has been granted. The commissioners also needed to grant access to Public School Building Repair & Renovation Funds (PSBRRF, lottery dollars), which will be used alongside Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) dollars to begin the transformation. The latter of which sees its funds expiring in September 2024.
The expenses were proposed at $1,229,944 and revenues were proposed at $1,515,998, following the combination of $1,015,998 in ESSER funds and $500,000 in PSBRRF lottery funds. Local county dollars were not immediately mentioned, but could be required in future phases of the project.
The new space, shown via concept art to the commissioners and school board by Sasscer, showed a more open floor plan, allowing for less-cramped board meetings and more student collaboration space.
One proposed idea, mentioned by Sasscer while at a prior commissioners meeting, could involve the architect of the project considering removal of the existing ramp and steps inside the technology center. The proposal was brought up after a question from Commissioner Larry McLaughlin about existing height elevation inside the space and constraints as a result.
“The [conceptual] idea would be to remove the slab and drop [the rear section of the space] to ground level,” Sasscer told commissioners. “It would be better to lower the room, it would give us extra space without a ramp and stairs.”
“I continue to appreciate the investment in facility upgrades by the board of education and board of county commissioners,” Sasscer later told the Chowan Herald. “Their commitment to provide high quality learning spaces will position our students and staff to be future-ready and competitive in a global marketplace.”
The renovation of the technology facility is slated to offer an enhanced experience for multiple school system populations, according to Sasscer.
“Additionally, the renovation will bring the building up to current health standards for air quality,” Sasscer said.
Sasscer provided three points of focus on why the technology center renovation could be quite impactful.
First, the renovated space will create a modern “Learning Commons” that will serve high school students while being displaced from John A. Holmes during construction of the new school.
Second, the renovation will provide healthy and safe space to offer local and regional staff development on digital technologies that support virtual learning and “cutting edge” instructional practices.
Finally, the renovated facility will serve the school board as a meeting space that will safely accommodate more people.
“Upgrades to the Technology Facility are part of a phased improvement plan to restore the former D.F. Walker school,” Sasscer said. “When complete, the community will have access to a variety of meeting spaces on the second floor of the building as well as in the technology facility. The goal is to have the upgraded facility ready for students and staff to enjoy at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.”
In October, an architect was unanimously selected and approved by the board: JFK Architecture, based out of Greenville.
JFK ranked highest in two of the board’s criteria: expertise and workload of the firm’s personnel. The firm also has existing knowledge of the DF Walker renovation (1st and 2nd floor)
The final estimated end date for the project, as of the October board meeting, is August-September 2023. Construction on the technology center is slated to begin sometime after the new year.
“This timeline fits the [high school] transition,” Sasscer told the board.