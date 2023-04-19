EDENTON — A 17-year-old charged in two recent shooting incidents in Edenton is being held in lieu of a $1 million secured bond and could possibly face federal charges, the town's police chief said.
Chief Henry King said in a Facebook post that the 17-year-old, whom he did not identify because of his age, was arrested Saturday in connection with two shooting incidents, both in the 200 block of East Hicks Street.
According to King, Edenton police officers responded to a report of shots fired causing property damage Saturday at 1:06 a.m. As they arrived, officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area.
Based on information they obtained at the crime scene, officers detained the vehicle's occupants and during a subsequent search, found a firearm in the vehicle, King said.
Following an investigation, officers arrested a 17-year-old who apparently was in the vehicle and charged him with the shooting.
King said the juvenile was also subsequently charged with an earlier shooting, one causing damage to a house, also in the 200 block of East Hicks Street, on Sunday, April 2.
The juvenile is charged with two counts of a felon possessing a firearm, two counts of discharging a weapon in city limits, two counts of damage to real property, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. King said the juvenile, who is being held in lieu of a $1 million secured bond, could face additional charges.
In the Facebook post, King said the juvenile has an extensive history with the criminal justice system and is in fact currently on probation for other criminal offenses.
"This juvenile has been given every opportunity to turn their life around," King said. "We are seeking full prosecution, and we are waiting to hear back from the United States Attorney’s Office to determine if this juvenile meets the federal criteria; enough is enough."
King appeared to express frustration that some of those committing shootings in Edenton aren't being held to account because witnesses are reluctant to testify in court against them.
"We are tired, and we hope that our citizens are tired as well," he said. "Time to start telling what you see and know. Be willing to come to court for a successful prosecution to help work towards a crime-free community."
He asked anyone with information about criminal activity to call the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-5144, Detective Sgt. Michael at 252-337-4878 or 252-482-5144, ext. 106, or himself at 252-482-9890. He also noted they can call the department's tip line, which takes information without requiring a person give their name, at 252-632-0303 or report crimes online at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.