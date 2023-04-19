EDENTON — A 17-year-old charged in two recent shooting incidents in Edenton is being held in lieu of a $1 million secured bond and could possibly face federal charges, the town's police chief said.  

Chief Henry King said in a Facebook post that the 17-year-old, whom he did not identify because of his age, was arrested Saturday in connection with two shooting incidents, both in the 200 block of East Hicks Street. 