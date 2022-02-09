In the wake of the upcoming John A. Holmes High School construction project, Edenton’s tennis community may not be at a total loss after all.
Plans may soon be underway to preserve or renovate existing courts throughout Chowan County, and provide temporary replacements to tennis players of all ages while the high school is reconstructed.
The current tennis courts, which sit at the precipice of the high school footprint, have garnered numerous stakeholders and county residents to weigh in on its potential destruction and removal over the last several months.
During the January Chowan County Board of Education meeting, a group of tennis advocates delivered personal comments of concern to the board and Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer.
Charles Kaplan, who has been leading the charge as of late, brought his thoughts to the board and urged them to pause and think about what removing the tennis courts would mean to the community.
“Consider the vibrant tennis scene at the John A. Holmes courts and how so many will be affected when construction begins and throughout the years of this project,” Kaplan said. “Those of us who count on the Holmes’ courts for our fitness and recreation are likely to lose the ability to play at the high school for a number of years.”
Kaplan then read comments from another resident, Mary Jo Sellers, on how she views the situation.
“The tennis courts have served the community for years. To take them away will be a travesty. It is a sport that one can play for a lifetime. It is a healthy pastime and it promotes self confidence and good sportsmanship,” Sellers’ comments read.
Kaplan, a practicing psychologist, moved to Edenton with his wife, Valerie, from Connecticut at the onset of 2021. The couple’s first drive into town, while at night, was marked by first notice of the tennis courts, brightly lit and full with active residents, students and retirees alike.
Marshall Creighton agreed, echoing Kaplan and Sellers’ statements with her own at the January board meeting, with additional details provided to the Chowan Herald a few days later.
“I am here tonight advocating as a parent of a 15-year-old boy who loves to play tennis,” Creighton said. “Our family loves many things about living in Edenton. However, if I were considering moving to Edenton, a lack of community tennis courts in the town would definitely cause me to reconsider and look elsewhere.”
While the courts have been beneficial to residents in the greater Edenton-Chowan community, the primary focus for much of the stakeholders’ efforts have been squarely on the tennis teams representing John A. Holmes.
Two teams of Aces, a women’s team and a men’s team, utilize the courts for interscholastic tournaments and matches, alongside recreational groups.
Both school teams play about 25 matches per year, practicing daily – in the fall for the girls and in the spring for the boys.
Parents of players have expressed their worry that the removal of the courts would be a detriment to their children’s overall health and wellness.
The construction plan that had been on the table for some time involved the demolition of the courts to use the space as a staging area for equipment during the project, which is now scheduled to break ground in March 2023 and take place over one year. Six new tennis courts would then be built along Park Avenue.
Many community members have communicated concern in the length of time the courts would be closed, with rumors ranging from one year to three years.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer addressed those rumors.
“It has been rumored that there will not be access to the courts, at the John A. Holmes location, for three years,” Sasscer said. “I expect our construction management team to create a plan that minimizes the time without courts on the high school campus and I expect that to be part of the communication that comes out in the near future.”
Since then, progress has been made and potential solutions may be within reach.
Dr. Sasscer, Kaplan, Creighton, Mary Brehling and Melvin Tatem took part in a meeting on Feb. 7 with Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn (construction manager) and Mary Brehler of LS3P (the architect).
The tennis advocates made their case to M.B. Kahn and LS3P and stressed the importance of keeping the courts available and open to the community throughout the construction process.
Kaplan said that M.B. Kahn, particularly construction manager Rick Ott, was open and straightforward about his plans for the tennis courts.
“He told us that two of the six courts will stay open during construction,” Kaplan said. “He also said he would do his best to relocate the other four courts to temporary locations in part of the student parking lot while the high school is being rebuilt.”
Kaplan said that Ott could not promise anything due to safety concerns, but would “do his best” to relocate all four courts.
According to Kaplan, for competitive high school level tournaments to take place at Holmes, a full six courts would be needed somewhere on the premises.
Once the high school project is complete, the temporary courts will be taken down, as well as the still standing two from the original footprint. The new six courts will be ready for use just behind the armory along Park Avenue.
Kaplan said that – according to Ott – about one year will pass between the closure of four of the original courts at Holmes at the opening of the six new ones. The temporary replacements will be built at some point in that time.
“[Rick] Ott promised that the new courts will be beautiful,” Kaplan said.
Nelson Spear, coach of the women’s tennis team at Holmes, said that the Aces’ tennis programs will very much “survive” through the ongoing construction.
“We have every assurance that men’s and women’s tennis will continue without interruption,” Spear said. “Our tennis programs have had unbelievable success for a long period of time and have good community support, so I am very optimistic things will work out for the best with as minimal inconvenience as possible for our programs and the community.”
Meanwhile, at the Northern Chowan Community Center on Virginia Road, tennis pro Kermit Nixon said that the Chowan County Commissioners have been cooperative in talks to resurface three old tennis courts at the site.
Nixon and others have volunteered to do the manual labor of rehabilitating the northern courts, with Chowan County providing the funds for materials and a bit of arborist work to make the site workable again.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard could not yet give an accurate estimate as to the cost of the northern courts project, but said he will release details soon.
“I would say the tennis court projects for the northern center and the high school courts serve as a shining example of how the board of commissioners, school board and the tennis community can come together for a common goal,” Nixon said.
“People are in solidarity that the tennis community is important,” Kaplan said.
