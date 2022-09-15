The local tennis community gathered at the Northern Chowan Community Center (NCCC) in Tyner on Saturday to celebrate the grand reopening of three refurbished tennis courts.

With the upcoming closure of the tennis courts at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton – as a result of the new school construction – tennis advocates rallied together to clean up and restore the tennis courts and a pickleball court at the NCCC to serve as a backup location for enthusiasts.