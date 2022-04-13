On April 1, Edenton’s downtown district welcomed its newest addition in the form of a young children’s boutique.
Tessa & Babe, as coined by owner Ashley Overman, has taken up a new spot inside The Beautique Salon & Spa at 110 East Queen Street.
The business’ new name, emphasized by Overman, is now “The Beautique Salon & Spa featuring Tessa & Babe Children’s Boutique and The Glow Bar Esthetics,” the latter of which is owned by Tori Johnson-Byrum.
Both Overman and Johnson-Byrum were on hand for the “re-grand opening” on April 1.
Edenton Chowan Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Creed, Destination Downtown Edenton Director Morgan Potts, Chamber President-Elect Elizabeth Hughes and Edenton councilmen Roger Coleman and Craig Miller attended the ceremony, which included a ribbon cutting and light refreshments.
Creed and Hughes wished the new business luck. Coleman and Miller thanked both Overman and Johnson-Byrum for their investment in Edenton and its bustling downtown.
“I may be stopping in for some gifts for the family soon,” Coleman assured.
The new boutique focuses on clothing and gifts for children, predominantly under the age of five.
Clothes line the racks inside, arranged in neat fashion, while prominent decor flanks the interior of the shop, which may have once been the living room of a house.
Prior to the opening, Tessa & Babe had been operational in-person and online for about a month. The overall business, including The Beautique, has been operating for four years, with two years in the current location at 110 East Queen.
After the ceremony, local pleasantries were exchanged and Overman thanked all of those for attending.