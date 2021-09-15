The National Football League is back ladies and gentlemen.
The Thursday night game was a pleasant reintroduction to professional football. Tom Brady showed at 44 years old that he and the Buccaneers offense can make up for a defense that appears (after one game) to have taken a step back after last season.
Fun as that was, nothing compared to the excitement that coursed through my veins when I heard Scott Hanson announce the beginning of “seven hours of commercial free football.” The RedZone is where I hung out Sunday, and where I spend most Sundays during football season.
I feel like I know a pretty good amount about football but if you watch it with Peyton and Eli Manning for a few hours and listen, you’re bound to pick up a few things. Having them broadcast during Monday Night Football was brilliant.
Did you know that one of the reasons teams like to play a zone defense against running quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson is because man-to-man coverage forces corners to turn their back to the quarterback? It makes perfect sense and demonstrates another way just the threat of a mobile QB forces defenses to not only adjust, but limit their play calling.
I loved that the game ended on a touchdown reception by former East Carolina wideout Zay Jones in overtime. The Raiders officially picked up the win, but I think any Pirates fan watching was cheering as well.
It seemed all football fans on the West Coast were happy. Every team in the AFC and NFC West won their matchup this week. The same cannot be said for our friends and family in the Midwest. Every team in the NFC North started week one with a loss.
Speaking of the NFC North, what happened to Green Bay? Is it possible that Aaron Rodgers is on strike while playing?
I know everyone is excited to see the rookies, especially at quarterback and I understand why. I myself was very curious to see how Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence looked against NFL defenses. While both guys showed flashes, this Sunday served as a reminder that quarterbacks like Jameis Winston and Matt Stafford may not yet be done fighting for their careers.
The other reminder I got whilst watching the NFL slate this weekend was the evolution of the tight end. Rob Gronkowski and George Kittle are still doing their thing and Travis Kelce is both a challenge for defenders and a blessing on my fantasy football team.
Now guys like Darren Waller and Kyle Pitts look to continue the trend of matchup nightmare tight-ends making their mark around the league. I for one am excited to watch… on RedZone of course.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.