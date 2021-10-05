Test smoke alarms now before cold weather brings the increased threat of home fires.
The week, Oct. 3-6 is Fire Prevention Week, and the American Red Cross is urging everyone to test their smoke alarms now due to the increased threat of house fires during colder weather.
The American Red Cross responds to 27 percent more house fires in November through March than in the warmer months.
The National Fire Protection Association is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week. The theme for this year’s event is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires are the most common in cooler months when people spend more time indoors, and cooking and heating equipment are the leading causes of these fires.
“Every day people’s lives are devastated by home fires. A threat which increases as winter approaches. Help keep your family safe now by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your two-minute fire escape drill,” said the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina Regional CEO Barry Porter.
During Fire Prevention Week, test smoke detectors and practice a two-minute fire escape drill. Two minutes is the amount of time experts say individuals have to get out of their homes before it’s too late.
Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like, and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
Place smoke alarms on each level of the home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if required.
Check the manufacturer’s date on the smoke alarms. If they are 10 years old or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such as batteries can become less reliable. Follow the alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
In the exit route, include two ways to exit each room. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from the home such as a neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in the front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
Tailor the escape plan to everyone’s needs in the household. If someone is deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light or bed shaker alarms to alert there is a fire. When practicing the fire escape plan, include any devices or people that need to get out safely.
Those who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install them, the American Red Cross may be able to help. Contact the local American Red Cross for help.
Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, smoke alarm installations are limited to where they are safe to do so.
Since 2014, the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved at least 1,048 lives, including 28 in North Carolina by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing free smoke alarms in high risk areas.
In homes across North Carolina. American Red Cross volunteers and partners have installed 55,671 free smoke alarms and helped make 23,263 households safer.
The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign is made possible with financial donations from national partners: Lowe’s and in North Carolina, statewide presenting Sound the Alarm sponsor Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
For more information about the campaign, visit www.soundthealarm.org/enc.