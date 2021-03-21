Committee Meeting
Joint Board of Chowan County Commissioners and Board of Education School Replacement Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, March 22, at the Chowan County Public Safety Center, 305 W. Freemason St., Edenton.
The agenda can be found online at https://edenton-chowan.schoolboard.net/print/3331.
Edenton Town Council
Edenton Town Council’s Special Meeting and Committee Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, in the town council chambers. Link to Join Zoom Meeting:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5531901948?pwd=N0F1dytxT1EvdFBiVzFyZWxlSWtDQT09 Meeting ID: 553 190 1948 Password: 1722
Option B: Dial In Number: 301-715-8592 (Meeting ID & Password same as above
Aces football
John A. Holmes High School football team will play Camden at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Camden.
Registration Deadline
Register by March 25, 2021: Pocosin Art’s collaboration with North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green continues with a new writing workshop, titled Building our Human Museums. In this online workshop, Jaki challenges participants to think of themselves as the curators of their own human museum, and to treat their writing instruments as excavation tools to discover hidden creative texts or buried inspiration. This workshop will take place April 1, 2021, 12:30–3 p.m. Scholarships are available. Visit www.pocosinarts.org/zoom-workshop-writing/ for more information.
BBQ plate sale
American Legion Post 40 will host its barbecue combo plate sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26. Eat-in or take-out is available; will deliver 10 or more locally. Cost is $10 per plate. The sale will be at the post building at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. Profits will assist Post 40’s efforts to support veteran and youth programs in Chowan County. To place orders, call 252-482-4057.