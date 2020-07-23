Community members braved the heat and rain Saturday, July 18, to honor victims of violence during Sno Day at Colonial Park, Edenton.
The second annual event, hosted by The Marcus Jackson Project, is held close to Marcus Ra’Quan “Sno” Jackson’s birthday, July 15. Jackson was killed in a shooting at his home in March 19, 2019. He would have been 25 years old this year.
Marcus’ mother Nicole Jackson and other family members decorated a table with photos and candles submitted by families who lost loved ones to violence. The amount of photos about doubled last year’s memorial. Among those memorialized were Edenton and Elizabeth City residents, such as Jerome A. Lassiter, who died Dec. 3, 2010; Gerric Roundtree, May 28, 2005; Ronnie Capehart, Sept. 29, 2002; Jamie “Jay” White, June 12, 2020; and Daniel “PJ” Reid Jr., Jan. 13, 2020; just to name a few.
It shows that while some of these photos are older, it’s always fresh in the mind of family members, Jackson said.
“There are still a lot of people I know who are not here,” Nicole Jackson said. Jackson, who was the former program manager at the Boys and Girls Club, noted how some of the victims were her kids, either members of the Boys and Girls Club or youths she coached in rec league basketball.
Most of the men and women — known to their families as brothers, nephews, sons, daughters, mothers or fathers — honored were killed by gun violence.
Sno Day, which has a vision of love, peace and harmony, aims to put that vision into action. Blood pressure checks were available, as was information from the Counseling Center in Elizabeth City. Later in the day, there was to be a short physical fitness workout. All held to show how to peacefully de-escalate a stressful situation.
Lakeisha Lightly, a licensed social worker who works at the Counseling Center, noted that the center offers mental health therapy for people starting at about 4 to 5 years of age. Most patients are self-referred, through the center does work with people referred through their primary care physicians.
Among the ways the center supports gun violence prevention is through its services. Behavioral therapy that can help patients deal with post-traumatic stress disorder and grief, Lightly said. They also offer services to help people cope with anxiety and depression. The center also offers substance abuse and premarital and marital counseling.
Also during the event, Missie Harrell spoke about Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. She said the group was founded in 2016, shortly after the shooting death of Malik Etheridge on Sept. 17, 2016. Harrell was friends of Etheridge’s grandmother, who worked at the church the Harrells attended at the time. Harrell worked with the church’s youths and frequently saw Malik with his grandmother in the office.
“Four years ago, he was shot and killed. It was an accident, but it was ripping my heart up,” Harrell said. “It just absolutely tore me up, because I knew how much his grandma Carolyn was grieving.”
Shortly after Etheridge’s death, Harrell was swinging one of her grandsons at Colonial Park, she talked with Tonya, who worked at White Oak Elementary School. After they parted ways, Harrell put her concern in the back of her mind. A few days later, she received a list of ideas of what to do from Tonya.
Again, Harrell put the notes aside. A few weeks went by and “God said to me, ‘Are you going to do something about this or not?’” Harrell said. “So I picked up the phone and I called chief of police.”
Then Police Chief Dan Fortenberry was receptive to Harrell’s phone call and said that he had been waiting for someone to help support his department.
While the group started out with several goals, its main task is holding monthly prayers on a rotating basis at each of Edenton’s police zones.
“We do it every second Monday. We meet in one of the zones and pray for the neighborhood,” Harrell said. “We pray for the businesses. We prayed for the residents and all who live in that zone we are in.”
Harrell ended her visit with a prayer.
Also during the event, Jhasi Gilliam read a letter from her sister, Shandronique “Sharon” Jackson, who is a victim of gun violence. The North Carolina State student was shot in the leg, close to an artery, on May 23, 2020, at her home on Lynnhaven Drive in Chowan County.
“I was told that if the shot had been a little more to the left, I probably would have lost my life,” Sharon Jackson said.
Because of the shooting, Jackson lost some muscle in her leg and has began the long process of recovery.
In her letter, Sharon noted that like her cousin Marcus Jackson, she tried to keep a low profile and stay out of trouble. She noted how hard the dealing with shooting and the injury was for her and her family the first week or two.
“It was very hard for us,” her note said. “Everyone kept praying and pushing hard for me and my entire family.”
She said the shooting showed her how strong she really is.
She challenged those in attendance to think about fixing themselves and their communities.
“Our actions directly impact not only those we have direct contact with, but those around them,” Sharon Jackson noted.
She also challenged the group to put Sno Day’s call for peace, love and harmony into practice by having love in their hearts and harmony in their homes and communities.
In a Facebook post, The Marcus Jackson Project thanked everyone who supported the event.
“Remember, Gun Violence is an EPIDEMIC, that is killing an entire generation of Black Men and it needs our attention,” it said. “Together we can fix it!”