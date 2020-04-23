RALEIGH — Thousands of people took their message of protest to the streets Tuesday to send a message to Governor Roy Cooper to reopen the state.
A peaceful demonstration organized by the grassroots group ReopenNC, protesters broke into chants of “USA,” “Freedom or death,” as well as “Vote out Cooper.”
“To be crystal clear, this event is not an act of civil disobedience, but rather it is an exercise of our rights as granted by God and protected by the Constitution,” said Ashley Smith, a key organizer for ReopenNC, at a press conference in downtown outside the state General Assembly.
Cooper imposed a statewide COVID-19 executive order banning sit-down service at restaurants and private clubs March 17. He extended the order March 27, closing all “non-essential” businesses, ordering residents to stay at home except for “essential” purposes outlined in the order, and barring “mass gatherings” of 10 or more people. Cooper’s order expires April 29. The governor hasn’t said if or when he would modify the order.
A non-partisan group with more than 64,000 members, ReopenNC organizers said they plan protests in Raleigh each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the orders are lifted. This was group’s second demonstration within two weeks.
“Governor Cooper, you are not a king and we are not your subjects,” Smith said. “You are an elected official granted your power only by the people. We the people of this great state will be heard. Reopen North Carolina.”
Cooper and the state’s health experts, as well as federal health experts in President Donald Trump’s administration, all have said that social distancing efforts – including business restrictions – have helped stem the tide of infections and deaths related to COVID-19.
Smith said that since the start of this pandemic, the decisions made by experts on a local, regional and federal level have been wrong 75 percent of the time.
“Their dire warnings and predictions of death by the millions and hospitals nationwide being overrun have simply not panned out,” she said. “Some heavily populated areas like Seattle, New York City and New Orleans have been hit hard. Our hearts and prayers are with them. Luckily, that has not been the case for the rest of the nation, especially not here in North Carolina. The scientific data being released does not support a continued economic shutdown of our state.”
Friday, Cooper announced a partnership with the state’s three medical universities to increase testing and tracing for COVID-19. When Cooper joined a call Monday with the Vice President Mike Pence and governors from around the country, he gave an update on what North Carolina is doing through its Testing Surge Workgroup to increase testing in North Carolina.
“I appreciate the open lines of communication that North Carolina has with the White House,” Cooper said in a press release issued Monday. “Right now, North Carolina has 14 labs able to test for COVID-19, but to continue increasing our testing numbers we need help from the federal government getting more testing supplies and personal protective equipment. More testing is necessary to be able to start lifting restrictions in a safe way.”
Smith denounced Cooper’s slow paced testing approach while noting that hospitals have not been overwhelmed with patients exposed to the virus.
“The Governor’s plan to simply keep testing is not feasible nor has it been promoted by any reliable experts nor been successful anywhere else in this nation,” she said. “The vast majority of North Carolina’s hospitals are nowhere near capacity as is true many places nationwide with some hospitals furloughing their staff.”
Smith said it is time to roll back those restrictions and reopen North Carolina for business no later than May 1.
“Safely and intelligently (reopening) is our goal, but not by the means or on the timeline that Governor Cooper has outlined,” she said. “His timeline is a moving goalpost and that has to stop. Our resounding message to Governor Cooper and all of our elected officials is clear – end the shutdown. We demand our rights be restored in full right now.”
ReopenNC has asked Cooper to clarify COVID-19-related emergency orders, claiming they violate constitutional rights of free assembly and free exercise of religion.
“Democrats, Republicans, Independents and others are crossing the political divide to support our movement to put a stop to the illegal, unconstitutional orders that are denying us our liberties,” Smith said. “Elected officials seem to be of the belief that this health crisis gives them the power to override our precious inalienable God given rights granted by our great nation’s Founders and bestowed upon us by our Creator. These officials are wrong. Our right to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are not privileges as they would have us believe. They are our rights.”
Smith issued a warning to Cooper for violating his oath of office by taking away the people’s Constitutional rights.
“Make no mistake Governor Cooper, the First Amendment is first for a reason – the design was no accident,” she said. “We all have the right to right to assemble peacefully, to exercise free speech and to worship as we see fit. We have a right to commerce and to work to earn a living to support ourselves and our families. To suppress the rights of the citizens of this great state is both a dereliction of your duty and a contradiction to the very oath of office you swore to uphold as governor.”
Reopen NC hired lawyer Anthony Biller of the Raleigh firm Michael Best to contact Cooper, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein so as to requests relief from the orders.
Biller’s letter notes that while the goal of the shutdown orders “may be laudable, the economic and social consequences of the governmental response to the COVID-19 crisis have been and are real, concrete, and harmful.”
This was the second protest in less than two weeks in the capital city. Many of those attending the protest wore masks and practiced social distancing.
“Just a few short weeks ago, a small group of friends, family members and I expressed our confusion and frustration with Governor Cooper and his continued extension of the shutdown of this great state and its businesses,” Smith said. “Thousands of businesses have been affected. Hundreds of thousands of people negatively affected and afraid of losing their jobs while facing untold uncertainty – many going broke.”