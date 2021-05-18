HERTFORD – State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that left three people with gunshot wounds.
Monday around 10:39 p.m., Hertford Police Department and the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office responded near the intersection of King Street and Stokes Street for a report of multiple gun shots fired.
When Hertford Police Officers arrived on scene, they reported two victims with gunshot wounds.
Simultaneously, while responding to the scene, a sheriff’s deputy on Church Street came up on a vehicle driving excessive speeds in the town limits and attempted a traffic stop.
The vehicle failed to stop, and a high speed chase ensued outside of the county and into Pasquotank County where the vehicle finally stopped at Sentara Albemarle Hospital.
At this point, it was determined that there was a third victim with gunshot wounds that was a passenger in the vehicle.
The two victims on scene, were transported by EMS to Vidant Chowan Hospital where one was evaluated locally and the other was flown by East Care air ambulance for further care to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
The investigation has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.