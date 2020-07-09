Three seats for the Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education and a seat as the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The filing period for the BOE and Soil and Water recently opened.
As of Tuesday morning, incumbant Paul Clifton filed for for the District 2, Seat 1 election. Other candidates have picked up the required paperwork to run for BOE, the Board of Elections Office said.
The other Board of Education seats on the November ballot are:
- District 1, Seat 1, which is currently occupied by BOE Chairman Gene Jordan.
- District 3, Seat 2, which is currently occupied by Joan White.
The filing period lasts until Friday, July 31.
A Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor seat will also be on the November ballot. According to the Board of Elections’ office, incumbent Carey Yates Parrish IV has filed to run for the seat.
The board has four members, three of which are elected. One will be appointed by the Chowan County Board of Commissioners.
The filing period for the seat ended Thursday, July 2.
The 2020 general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.