On June 21, Edenton leaders gathered on North Broad Street to celebrate the grand opening of Cooper Thrift, Gift & Floral Shop.
The shop, which opened in the former Edenton Floral Company, boasts shelves of thrifted items ranging from vintage CDs to curios as well as clothes, gifts and floral arrangements.
Perhaps the most notable part of the business interior, however, is the wedding chapel. Nestled in the back of the shop, it sits ready for usage by anyone in the community who seeks a small and intimate venue that is easy to access and not too hard on the wallet.
Owner Wanda Cooper was on hand during the grand opening to distribute both enthusiasm about her store and snack entrees for her guests.
“I’m just thrilled to be part of the community,” Cooper said during the celebration, which occurred “after hours.”
Cooper, a Virginia Beach native, relocated to Edenton in September 2021. She opened Cooper Thrift in April.
Speaking about her inspiration to come to Edenton, Cooper said that she attended a business meeting in town and fell in love with the town.
“I fell in love with the town, its beauty and the kindness of its residents,” Cooper said. “The store represents some of my various interests from decorating with antiques to flower arrangements to creating beautiful memories through our wedding chapel.”
She continued, saying: “Our goal is to provide the following affordable services with value: fresh and silk flowers for every occasion, quality gently used clothing, furniture and household items for the entire family, flower arrangements for memorial and funeral services and high quality one-stop wedding packages that are affordable and memorable.”
Emphasis was also placed on delivery. Surrounding areas up to 45 miles away can receive deliveries from the shop, Cooper said.
Community leaders, including Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings and Chowan Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Kirby thanked Cooper for her investment in Edenton.
“You did a great job in arranging everything,” Stallings said. “It looks great.”
Kirby told those in attendance that both he and Cooper are alumni of the same high school, Floyd E. Kellam High in Virginia Beach, though they graduated in different years.
“It is such a pleasure to work with all of you,” Cooper said before she cut her ribbon. “Usually it can be strenuous, but it was so easy to do business here. People went out of their way to come down and see us, it is the nicest city I have ever worked in.”
After the event, Cooper gave a shoutout to those who have supported her during her journey to opening the store.
She acknowledged her family, who helped provide some initial items for the store while also visiting from Virginia to shop there.
“My sister, Angela Ingram, came down to help me with my soft opening in April. Her wisdom, insight and hard work really made things come together,” Cooper said.
Cooper gave a special thanks to Isabel Jarvis, who is the store clerk.
“I hired her when I started to organize the store and I wish I had two more young ladies just like her. Although she is only 19 years old, she has the work ethic of someone twice her age,” Cooper explained.
Additional kudos were provided to Darrell Valentine and Larry Sellers for helping to bring everything to fruition.
Cooper Thrift, Gift & Floral is located at 703 North Broad Street in Edenton. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
