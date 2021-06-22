Timbermill Wind and Apex Clean Energy are pleased to announce that the project is advancing into permitting and recipients have been selected for the Timbermill Wind Community Grant Program.
Grant funds are designed to support organizations and projects related to community development, environment, education, health, and recreation, that benefit Chowan County and the surrounding area.
This round of grantees includes the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle, Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership, Edenton Chowan Educational Foundation and Edenton Historical Commission.
The Boys & Girls club received a grant which “will be used to introduce a new STEM program to our Club members this summer. DIY STEM is a hands-on, activity-based program which connects young people ages 9 to 12 to science themes they encounter regularly, including the science of sports and food chemistry.
Incorporating this program into our summer schedule will enhance the activities we offer, providing fun and engaging ways to prevent summer learning loss,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle.
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership received funds for the Reach Out and Read Program. Susan Nixon, Executive Director of Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start
Partnership highlighted how the program funds will be used. “The Reach Out and Read Program is implemented in partnership with medical providers who distribute ageappropriate books at well-child visits to young children, ages birth - five.
The books are used to aid medical professionals in the developmental screening process, and at the same time "prescribe", or encourage families, to incorporate early literacy development skills by reading to their child daily. This grant will help enhance our efforts in building a healthier, more educated community,” she said.
The Edenton Chowan Educational Foundation will use grant funds to provide students with a unique learning experience. “As part of our STEM program, we will now be able to provide [our students] with the opportunity to learn about different types of energy in a hands-on environment.
This generous grant from Timbermill is so greatly appreciated and will be touching lives for many years to come. What our children learn today affects how our world operates tomorrow, and, thus, this is an investment in everyone's future!” expressed Joy Harvill, Chair of the Edenton Chowan Educational Foundation.
Grant funds were provided to the Edenton Historical Commission to conduct a virtual field trip for students. “The Edenton Historical Commission exists to preserve and share the Albemarle area history. One way in which we do that is to operate the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center, which was once the home of Penelope Barker… Due to Covid-19, our ability to host school trips has been completely non-existent. This generous grant from Apex Clean Energy will allow us to offer an online remote field trip, which can be viewed all over the world via our website. On behalf of everyone on the Commission and the staff of the Barker House, thank you, Timbermill!”
The Timbermill Wind Community Grant Program is one way the team hopes to contribute to pressing community needs, help enrich lives, and make a meaningful impact at the local level as the project advances into permitting.
While preparing to submit several state and federal permits, the project team is working with local, state, and federal stakeholders to incorporate their feedback and insights.
These stakeholders include the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the North Carolina Utilities Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Defense (DoD), and others.
Timbermill Wind’s work with the DoD is of special importance due to Apex’s commitment to ensuring Timbermill Wind does not create a risk to national security.
On Jan. 12, Timbermill Wind received a “Notice of Presumed Risk” (NPR) letter
from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense, a letter that was identical to one received and satisfactorily resolved by Apex regarding a different wind energy project in Virginia. As is standard in these NPR letters, the NPR received by Timbermill Wind requested that the project enter discussions of possible mitigation actions with the relevant military branch, in this case the Department of the Navy. Timbermill Wind immediately accepted this invitation, and the project is working closely with the Navy and the Military and Aviation Installation Assurance Siting Clearinghouse to address any potential concerns that have been identified. If it is found, after all comments are received and discussions completed, that the project presents an unacceptable risk to national security, the project will not move forward.
As these conversations with the DoD progress, Timbermill Wind is preparing to submit applications for North Carolina’s Wind Permit (through the NC DEQ), a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (through the NC Utilities Commission), a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Convenience and Necessity (through the NC Utilities Commission), and a Section 404 Clean Water Act Individual Permit (through the US Army Corps of Engineers). It is currently anticipated that these applications will be submitted this spring and will kick off several months of review, analysis, and discussion with each permitting body. If all required permits are issued for Timbermill Wind, the project is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.
To learn more about Timbermill Wind or the community grant visit: