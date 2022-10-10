Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 10, 2022 @ 10:35 pm
Staff Writer
The recent death of a two-year-old child in northern Chowan County has prompted an investigation by the sheriff’s office.
On Friday, a sheriff’s deputy was flagged down on Virginia Road in reference to a missing two-year-old boy. The deputy eventually called for backup, which soon arrived.
During the search for the missing child, he was found unresponsive outside the home. Medical aid was immediately administered to the toddler by the deputies who found him and then by EMS personnel.
The toddler was later transported to ECU Health Chowan Hospital where medical staff pronounced him deceased.
Chowan County Chief Deputy John McArthur said that foul play cannot be ruled out as the investigation continues. A report from the medical examiner is pending to determine a final cause of death.
“The thoughts and prayers of the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office are with the family and friends of all those involved in this terrible tragedy,” McArthur said.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.
