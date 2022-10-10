The recent death of a two year old child in northern Chowan County has prompted an investigation by the sheriff’s office.
On Friday, a sheriff’s deputy was flagged down on Virginia Road, in reference to a missing two year old boy. The deputy eventually called for backup, which arrived soon after.
During the search for the missing child, he was found unresponsive outside the home, according to deputies. Medical aid was immediately administered to the toddler by the deputies who found him and then again by EMS personnel.
The toddler was later transported to ECU Health Chowan Hospital where medical staff pronounced him deceased.
The child's mother, Cornyeah Lindsey, had previously left her son in the care of a trusted couple, who have also watched other children. One of those guardians is who originally flagged down the deputy, according to Chief Deputy John McArthur.
That guardian had appeared “suspicious” to the deputy, according to Lindsey’s description of the events on a public Facebook post that had amassed upwards of 800 shares as of Monday evening.
Lindsey later told reporters from WAVY that her son was found by deputies “upside-down in a bucket" with his feet hanging out. The bucket, around five gallons, allegedly contained three inches of water.
The two year old was autistic and had glasses and hearing aids, neither of which were found near his body, according to his mother.
The alleged address of the incident does not have any licensed child care facilities.
In other publicly shared posts on Facebook, Lindsey said she is seeking justice for what happened. The toddler had just celebrated his second birthday on Oct. 5.
“The thoughts and prayers of the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office are with the family and friends of all those involved in this terrible tragedy,” McArthur said.
Foul play cannot be ruled out as the investigation continues, McArthur explained. An autopsy report from the medical examiner is pending, as of Monday evening, to determine a final cause of death.
Note: This story has been expanded upon to reflect new details.