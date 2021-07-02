Edenton town officials have given a green light to a local businessman's plan to build new self-storage units on a North Oakum Street site he's buying from the Boys & Girls Club.
Town Council at a special meeting June 28 approved a conditional use permit for self-storage units at 1100 N. Oakum St., near the main office of Tom Gandee's All Seasons Self-Storage at 1212 N. Oakum Street.
Gandee plans to buy the 7.94-acre tract at 1100 N. Oakum Street from the Boys & Girls Club this week for $180,000.
Gandee told the council that all 424 of his existing storage units are currently rented and he has no units to offer to people when they call and ask about renting one.
Gandee's plan for 1100 N. Oakum Street are 138 climate-controlled storage units and 44 drive-up units.
Councilman Hackney High was recused from discussing and voting on Gandee's conditional use permit at his own request. High noted he is a member of the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors.
Councilman Elton Bond Jr., whose ward includes the residential neighborhoods near the site, voted against the permit. Afterward, he told fellow councilors their vote proved they don't care about residents of those neighborhoods.
Bond said the councilors had voted to approve something they wouldn't want in their own backyards.
"That's out of line," Mayor Jimmie Stallings told Bond.
Stallings noted that the property is already zoned for industrial warehouse use. He said the council did what seemed right given the zoning and the processes established in the town's ordinances.
Bond stood by his view, however, that other councilors didn't care about residents who live near the property proposed for storage units.
Stallings said that he had heard concerns expressed about a car wash business possibly being constructed at the site. A car wash could have been built even without a permit under the current zoning, he said.
But now nothing else can be built on the tract other than the storage units approved in Gandee's conditional use permit unless the council grants another permit in the future, Stallings noted.
Lori Ann Curtin, a resident of the nearby North Edenton neighborhood, and Deborah Davis, executive director of the Edenton Housing Authority, both spoke against granting the conditional use permit during a public hearing on Gandee's request at the June 28 meeting.
"There are families there," Davis said, referring to Housing Authority dwellings that are located across Walker Avenue from where the new storage units are being built. "There are children."
Davis said the Housing Authority and its residents did not want to be pitted against the Boys & Girls Club because they are strongly supportive of the club and its programs.
Davis told council that if they were going to approve the new storage units they should at least require the entrance to be on Oakum Street rather than on the narrow, dead-end Walker Avenue, "So my families can enjoy where they live."
Walker Avenue floods and is very narrow, she said.
Davis said residents care about their homes.
"I'm here to represent my families," she said.
The permit-granting process has included error on top of error and has not been fair, she alleged.
Curtin responded to a statement by Gandee that the project would be a "win-win."
While Gandee was noting that he would be able to expand his business in a convenient location and that the Boys & Girls Club would benefit from the proceeds from the sale of the property, Curtin countered "this is not a win for North Edenton."
There are so many better places for the new self-storage units to be built, she said.
Curtin said it was a mistake when the property was zoned industrial about 40 years ago and told the council it should correct that mistake now.
The project will have an adverse effect on the neighborhood, she said. Curtin told the council now is an opportunity to finally show the residents of North Edenton that the town cares about their lives and well-being.
Elizabeth Mitchell, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle, spoke in favor of the permit during the public hearing. Mitchell said sale of the property would benefit the club as it grows its programs, including those designed to attract older teens.
The program is now at the former D.F. Walker School site and the building is full of kids and life and fun, Mitchell said.
Gandee said the storage unit site will have an automatic security gate.
"We take very seriously the security of the property," Gandee said.
Gandee said he is prepared to comply with what the town requires for a landscape buffer at the site.
The goal is "a first-class facility that is state of the art," Gandee said, adding the self-storage units are the "most benign" business that could be located at the site under the current zoning.
Gandee said he hopes to begin construction this summer and have the units in place by the end of this year.