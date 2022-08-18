The West Queen Street bridge over Pembroke Creek in Edenton could soon be renamed to honor late Edenton Police Chief John D. Parrish, following a unanimous vote of support from town council.

Parrish, who joined the police department in 1961, was promoted to chief in 1967, a position he held for 21 years until 1988.

