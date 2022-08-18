The West Queen Street bridge over Pembroke Creek in Edenton could soon be renamed to honor late Edenton Police Chief John D. Parrish, following a unanimous vote of support from town council.
Parrish, who joined the police department in 1961, was promoted to chief in 1967, a position he held for 21 years until 1988.
Chief Parrish also served two years in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed memberships with Rocky Hock Baptist Church, the Albemarle Law Enforcement Association and served as a former member of the Edenton Lions Club.
Town council passed a resolution on Aug. 9 stating their support for the bridge renaming. Ultimately, the decision will be left to the N.C. Department of Transportation. (NCDOT).
Law enforcement dedications are typically reserved for bridges and overpasses. If approved, signs would be erected on both sides of the Pembroke Creek bridge.
On June 30, then-State Sen. Bob Steinburg emailed Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden on behalf of Parrish’s family, hoping for a resolution from the town.
A month later, on July 26, Gooden submitted an application to NCDOT requesting the bridge be renamed. He later told The Chowan Herald he felt confident in the town’s chances to secure approval.
“Our staff has worked with family over the last couple of weeks, we wanted to get everything prepared for NCDOT,” Gooden said. “We have a letter of support from Chowan County and Edenton is providing one as well.”
Gooden said he would be reaching out to NCDOT soon for an update on the approval process.
At the Aug. 9 meeting, Steinburg, who has since resigned, joined members of Parrish’s family in the audience. Family members thanked the council for drafting the resolution in honor of the late chief.
“I think that it is very well deserved; we all remember Chief Parrish,” said Mayor Jimmy Stallings. “He was here for a long time and did a great job, we certainly support this issue.”
Councilman Craig Miller thanked the family for Chief Parrish’s service to Edenton and offered a motion to accept the resolution of support. Councilman Hackney High gave a second, paving the way for unanimous approval.
Other business addressed by council included:
- Council unanimously approved Randy Naylor and Bob Partin’s reappointment to the Edenton Planning Board;
- Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Hyper-Reach emergency call system to better reach citizens in town;
- Council unanimously approved a budget amendment for recently accepted Golden LEAF grant funding;
- Council unanimously approved a budget amendment to allocate the remaining American Rescue Plan Phase I funding received in fiscal year 2021-2022 for $614,235.01. The money was distributed to the police department, fire department, water/sewer line maintenance and street funding. Gooden said the money could be used to purchase land for a new fire department, purchase two police vehicles, complete the electronic water meter reader project in Edenton and pave a few streets by Oct. 1;
- Council unanimously approved a budget amendment to allocate the American Rescue Plan Phase II funding received on July 29 for $735,235. The money will be placed in contingency until Edenton designates it for capital outlay projects; and
- Council unanimously approved a budget amendment to reallocate the $5,000,000 for the Harbor Town Ferry Project to Harbor Towns, Inc., a nonprofit registered to Sharon Didow of Chapel Hill. This is to be compliant with the Local Government Commission, according to Gooden. Edenton will no longer be the fiscal agent for the project, but will hold onto the contingency to pay for administrative services. Harbor Towns, Inc. will now oversee the funds.