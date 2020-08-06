During its recent special meeting and committee meeting, Edenton Town Council discussed awarding a bid for a new bulkhead at Queen Anne Creek and improvements to the 48-inch gravity outfall storm sewer discharged pipe.
Mayor Pro Tem Elton Bond began the meeting by commenting on the July 24 shooting that killed 9-year-old Makiia Slade and injured her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade .
“Our community, our town and our county should be a safe haven for children and adults,” he said. “This type of activity has no place in Edenton.”
Bond encouraged anyone who has information on the shooting to contact the local law enforcement agencies.
“Let us bring these people to court and get them out of our community,” he said.
In other matters, council approved awarding a project to TJ’s Marine Construction LLC, of Pantego, for a new bulkhead at Queen Anne Creek and improvements to the 48-inch gravity outfall storm sewer discharge pipe.
The Wooten Company, the engineering firm working with the town on the project, recommended the company based on its bid of $107,000. Sawyer’s Residential and Marine Construction submitted the lowest bid of $67,940 but pulled out its bid, according to documents provided by Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton. Waff Contracting submitted a bid of $165,000.
The project includes construction of a new bulkhead along Queen Anne Creek, near the Hayes Plantation bridge at the East Water Street curve. The new bulkhead will match the elevation of the concrete bulkhead around the Elizabeth Vann Moore Park (also known as Queen Anne Park) and the recently installed bulkhead on Mary and Chris Elliott’s property.
Public Works Director Corey Gooden said the new bulkhead should prevent most flooding in that area except during major hurricanes.
A grant from the North Carolina Division of Coastal Management will help pay for the project.
In other matters connected to the flooding on East Water Street, Gooden said that a sewer rehab contractor will work at the intersection of East King and South Oakum streets to to examine the infrastructure under the roadway to determine what is causing the flooding issues in the area.
In other matters, town council tabled a measure that would approve an upset bid process for the sale of 133 E. Gale St. until the Aug. 11 meeting.
Knighton said the bid for $9,200, is about $20,000 less than the appraised value of $29,000, which is the price the town paid to acquire the property.
Int 2014, the tax value was $16,000. Town Planner Elizabeth Bryant noted that the house has at least four bedrooms and is on a lot larger than a typical lot for an East Gale Street home. She noted that the brick residence needs a complete overhaul.
Councilmen Bond and Hackney High expressed interest in putting the house back on the market to see if the town can get an offer closer to what it paid for the property.
During the committee part of the meeting, the council heard about several things that will be on the Aug. 11 agenda.
One item is a technical assistance agreement with VISIONS, Inc., the nonprofit founded by Valerie Batts. The council will vote Aug. 11 to approve the agreement, which will cost the town $8,070.
If approved, VISIONS, Inc., will support the Town of Edenton in the set-up, launch and development of a plan for addressing equity within the Edenton community. This process will include community education forums and the selection of the most representative group of people possible to form a commission that will guide the work. All meetings and events will be held virtually or outdoors with social distancing. The Town of Edenton will provide a tech support person to manage any virtual sessions.
High, head of the Administrative Committee, said the town has been looking to establish a human relations committee for quite some time.
Knighton and town Finance Officer Virginia Smith are working on a budget amendment for council to consider at the Aug. 11 meeting, in order to approve the agreement.
In other matters, council:
- Listened to the earned media report from the 2019 Media Familiarization Tour. The three-day tour was held in May 2019. So far nine journalists and bloggers have written 17 articles that have been published in several markets throughout the South.
- Approved revisions to a grant agreement for the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Colony Tire. Previous grant documents included a total number of employees of 525, which includes Virginia and North Carolina. The grant baseline was supposed to be for the number of North Carolina employees – 376. At last check in with Colony, they had created eight of the 40 new jobs. The company has until October 2021 to create the 40 new jobs.
- Heard about a $311,922 grant from the NC Division of Aviation to update the Airport’s Layout Plan. No local cash match will be required. The Federal Aviation Administration requires all general aviation airports to update the ALP periodically and each time the requirements for the plan are more comprehensive. The plan calls for the construction of a parallel runway.
- Listened to a proposal to amending the docking agreement for Edenton Bay Cruises. Captain Mark Thesier hopes to expand the company’s fleet to add a 1935 Elcoette Cruisette, a wooden boat. If the boat passes inspection, it will be in Edenton’s waters sometime between Aug. 15-21. Town council will vote to approve the contract amendment at its Aug. 11 meeting.