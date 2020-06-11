Edenton Town Council meet May 26 during a special meeting and moved several agenda items forward to this week’s June 9 meeting.
One of the items to be considered by the full council on June 9 was a formal grant agreement from the North Carolina Department of Commerce for a $80,000 Building Reuse Grant.
The funds will be used for specific improvements to the former Simpson Strong Tie Building at 809 Soundside Road, Edenton, which is being used by Nebraska Plastics.
In turn, Nebraska Plastics pledges to create 22 new jobs and retain for six consecutive months by February 2022. Wages will equal or exceed the average weekly wage for Chowan County and the company must pay at least 50 % the cost of health insurance for the 22 new employees.
In other matters, town council held a public hearing on a proposed installment purchase contract for the repair and resurfacing of some town-maintained streets. In February, Town Manager Anne Marie Knighton alerted council to the fact that the town hadn’t received any bids on the project, possibly due to the volatile market prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time around, the town received two bids – from Southern Bank and Truist, the new name for BB&T. Because there were no public comments on Tuesday, May 26, the council met again Wednesday, May 27, to see if there were any more public comments.
Truist Bank’s proposal for Phase 2 of the Street Repairs & Resurfacing Surge Plan is 2.5 % interest for 10 years, 2.61% for 12 years and 2.76% for 15 years, while Southern Bank’s was 3.3% interest rate for a ten-year loan. Knighton recommended Truist Bank’s 12 year proposal, which would lead to a $89,000 annual payment that will require 1.25 cent increase in property taxes in FY 2021-22 ($59,000 from General Fund) and $30,000 payment from Water and Sewer Fund. Water & Sewer Fund will contribute since a good number of the streets to be repaired and resurfaced are due to utility cuts made over the years for repairs, replacements and installation of water and sewer services.
Barnhill Contracting was low bidder with pricing that was lower than the engineer’s cost estimates. Based on Barnhill’s bid, we are able to add more streets to the repair and repaving project.
On Wednesday, May 26, council adopted a resolution authorizing the Town to file an application with the NC Local Government Commission. If approved, the council will be asked to award the Financing Agreement to Truist Bank and award the contract for repairs/resurfacing to Barnhill at the July 14 Regular Meeting.
Knighton said she expected work to begin in mid to late August.
Also during the meeting, council approved a resolution authorizing upset bids for the sale of 123 E. Gale St., the town’s first proposed sale of property within the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Zone. The brick, two-story structure, was once the home of Hannibal Badham Sr.
In other matters, the council approved renewing its Employee Health Insurance Plan for Fiscal Year 2020-21 with Cigna, the town’s current health insurance carrier.
Also scheduled for the June 9 meeting, council will consider renewing the town’s renewal of its social media marketing campaign with Tyler Bream’s company Left Foot Marketing. Also scheduled to be on the June 9 agenda, are revisions to the minimum housing code. It is being done by Lead for NC Fellow Saoirse Scott, whose fellowship is scheduled to end June 30.