Edenton Town Council tackled a plethora of items during Monday’s meeting that ranged from finances to pump stations.
During the special meeting portion of the agenda, council awarded Central Builders $111,111 bid to build a pump station on Cypress Drive.
According to Town Hall, this project is part of the Town’s Sanitary Sewer System’s Abatement of Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) project.
Recall that after Hurricane Matthew the Town received a $187,000 grant from Golden Leaf to video tape and clean sanitary sewer lines and manholes that were inundated with stormwater from the flash flooding and storm surge. Town Hall also received a $1 million, zero interest loan from the state to clean, repair and replace sewer lines and manholes identified in the videotaping project.
Public Works determined that when the creek level was high, the manholes took in significant amounts of water. The video tape project ended up costing a lot less than anticipated, so Town Hall requested a grant amendment to allow for funding to be used to abandon the manholes and install a small pump station, Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said.
Wooten Company engineers estimated the cost of the pump station to be $47,000. However, the cost ended up being a lot higher due to pricing increases and complexity of electrical components. Back in October, council reviewed this as a change order to the contract the Town has with Central Builders, the contractor doing the I&I work.
However, the State, which is a partner because of the loan, strongly recommended Town not issue a change order because that would extend the contract time for Central Builders and the State wants to close out the project, Knighton said.
Town Hall solicited bids for the pump station, but received only one bid, from Central Builders. Their bid was higher ($111,111) than their change order ($97, 673). The bid document increased quantities and the contractor said pricing materials increased since October.
During the committee meetings portion of the agenda, Gooden provided a council a review of Phase I of the Water Treatment Plants’ renovations and upgrades.
In December, Town Hall officially closed out the contract with Enviro-Tech, the contractor who performed the $3.1 million in upgrades and renovations to the Beaver Hill and Freemason Water Treatment Plants.
Town Hall also closed out its agreement for engineering services on this project with Stroud Engineering. Town Hall expended $460,683 of the $481,000 budgeted in the Town’s USDA grant and loan for the project.
Town Hall was able to transfer the unexpended funds to the construction project. When all was said and done, the Town had to contribute $1,753.60 to the project.
Knighton said it was quite an accomplishment on the part of the engineers, the contractor and the Town to close out such a large ($3.7 million including constructions, engineering and other soft costs) and complex project and the Town only having to contribute $1,753.
Knighton offered special thanks to Smith for managing the financial part of this project with the USDA.
Also, Gooden presented an update on how the water treatment plants are operating and updated council on the most recent TTHMs sampling results.
Knighton added, “We are very pleased with the results and are anxious to share with you. We have been operating the Beaver Hill Plant for almost a year now, and Freemason has been on line since April 2020. Producing water is a complex operation as you are well aware.”
Town Hall has discovered that the amount of salt needed for the treatment process has been a lot higher than anticipated, so a budget amendment will be necessary in the final quarter.
In other news, Knighton said she and Airport Manager Harry Davis have been working with Aviation Engineering Consultants at Talbert & Bright to secure funding for runway pavement and lighting rehabilitation project. The engineering work is estimated to cost $332,804.
Last week, Town Hall was informed that the State has approved a grant, which will come from federal and state funding, no local match is required. The State requires a third-party review to estimate design and engineering fees.
Town Hall contracted with a firm recommended by another airport, and the fee estimator found that Talbert and Bright’s fees were within 10% of the fee estimator’s fees. Therefore, the State approves of Talbert & Bright’s Work Authorization for Professional Services.
“We don’t have the formal grant agreement yet from the State, it is expected to posted on the grant portal early next week,” Knighton said.
Town Hall plans to have the agreement for council to consider approving as part of the Feb. 9 regular meeting.
In other matters, Carey Parrish approached Knighton and Airport Manager Harry Davis recently to see if the Town would be willing to sell an 18 acre tract of land that abuts property Parrish owns.
The Town’s property is an old landfill that was acquired from the federal government when the military base was closed down.
The property is not needed for aviation and has not been a part of the airport property, so Town Hall doesn’t need to jump through the hoops if it were officially part of the Airport.
In other news, last fall Councilman Roger Coleman requested the Town apply for a NC Department of Transportation planning grant that would review Edenton’s existing plans (pedestrian/sidewalk plan, the regional bicycle plan, greenways and open space master plan) and identify projects that can be accelerated.
Town Planner Elizabeth Bryant and Coleman worked on the grant application and they are pleased to report the grant was recently approved by the NC Department of Transportation.
The Town will receive $35,000 and be required to match with $3,500. The funds will be used to hire a consultant, which State has identified will be Kimley Horn, a very capable engineering firm, to work with the Town.
Council is poised to discuss possible approval at the Feb. 9 council meeting.
In other matters, back in March 2020, just as COVID hit, council asked Town Hall to advertise for vacancies on Boards & Commissions. Town Hall had on file an application from Mark Wright for Planning Board & Board of Adjustment.
From the March advertisement, Town Hall received applications from Vince Burgher to serve on the Board of Adjustment and Bill Ahearn to serve on Tree Committee. Lori Ann Curtin sent an email stating her willingness to serve another term and also noted willingness to serve on Planning Board.
During the October 2020 Committee Meeting, council asked Town Hall to again advertise and solicit applications. Town Hall received application from Susan Inglis to for appointment to Tree Committee and Micah Simonsen for Airport Commission.
Knighton said she is sending out an email to the citizens who expressed interest in the Human Relations Commission, encouraging them to consider applying to serve on one of your other boards and commissions. Knighton said she will also reach out to current members of the Airport Commission, Historic District Commission, Board of Adjustment and Planning Board who are eligible for re-appointment to see if interested in continuing to serve.
Items of interest: Human Relations Committee met for the first time this week and Town Hall is poised to get some repair work done on the front exterior. A piece of cement board that was used to cover up a sign that was removed years ago, probably when Town Hall was owned by a bank, deteriorated to the point it had to be removed.