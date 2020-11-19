The town of Edenton and the Edenton Chowan Partnership are still working diligently on getting a second grocery store, but the situation is in the hands of the developer and the prospective grocery story, Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said during the Nov. 10 Edenton Town Council meeting.
The old Food Lion, which is in the shopping complex on North Broad Street, has been named as a prospective site for a second grocery store. Food Lion, which has held the lease on the property despite moving to Virginia Road, opted not to renew the lease in December.
The town and partnership hope to hear something in the next few weeks, Knighton said.
“We’re hoping to hear something in the next couple of weeks from the developer (Gemini Edenton Village 14 LLC) and the grocer that’s talking how close are they to being able to make a deal. Then we will see what incentives we can provide,” she said. “Right now, a lot of things are out of our control because it’s between the grocery store honor and the developer. ... I don’t think anybody’s trying to hide the ball or anything. I know you’re tired of hearing that, but we’re closer than we’ve ever been (to getting a second grocery store.)”
In other business, Councilman Elton Bond asked about the street paving project. Paving of 16 of the town of Edenton’s streets is slated to begin later this month, Knighton said.
Barnhill sent its contact to the engineer — the Wooten Company last week in the hopes to begin mobilizing this week.
Public Works Director Corey Gooden asked Barnhill to do some concrete work on curbs, gutters and the catch basin before starting the paving project, Knighton said. Repairs and resurfacing are planned for portion of Badham Road, 2nd Street, 3rd Street, Johnston Street, Oakdale Drive, East Eden Street, East Queen Street (from South Broad Street to Cotton Mill), West Freemason (100 block), East Freemason (from Jackson Street to Coke Avenue), East Carteret Street (200 block), Jackson Street and Pembroke Circle (which will solve major storm water problem caused by the water level of Edenton Bay being much higher for extended period of times).
Also on the repaving list from the sanitary sewer work are Hawthorne Road, Stratford Road, Wood Avenue and East King Street (from South Oakum Street to the Cotton Mill).
Residents have complained about Hawthorne Road and Coke Avenue, council members said.
Some of the roads in question are owned by the state Department of Transportation, so Knighton said she’d check with them to see if they plan on doing any work on the state-controlled roads in question.
In other matters, council held a public hearing on a rezoning request for property along the southern part of Mexico Road, from Woodview Drive to Pembroke Creek.
The staff-initiated rezoning request is for a large tract of land that is proposed to be subdivided but cannot be done based on the current zoning — Residential-Agricultural — which requires a five-acre minimum lot size.
Town Planner Elizabeth Bryant is proposing a low-density residential classification, which would allow members of the current property owners family to buy property smaller than the 5-acre minimum required by the current zoning.
Due to the COVID meeting process, the hearing was recessed until council’s Nov. 23 committee meeting to allow time for public comment.
In regards to the town’s Wastewater Treatment Plan, town council approved amending the engineering services agreement with the Wooten Company to add the construction phase services required by the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The amendment will provide engineering services through project completion/start up, which is projected to be August 2022. The amendment primarily provides funding for the resident project representative services (inspector working on behalf of the town to insure contractor work is in compliance with plans and specifications)not to exceed $204,000. Services to assist with advertising, bidding and contract award not to exceed $4,500, construction administration$75,500 and plant start up assistance $10,000 for a total amendment of $294,000. The Town previously solicited proposals from engineering firms as part of the original project, back in 2017. The agreement will be paid for through a USDA grant.
The town is currently awaiting comments and issuance of approval of the plans so the bidding process can begin.
“Once we have bids in hand, then we go to the NC Local Government Commission for approval of financing,” Knighton said.
In other business:
- Town Council recognized the national award received by the Edenton Cares initiative.
- Town Council approved putting a no parking zone and sign up near the 200 block of East Albemarle Street for a kids’ basketball goal.
- Town Council approved going into an agreement with Holland and Associates to get help with getting the town’s development plan in compliance with new state regulations
- Council members noted how nice the new railing along Queen Anne Park looks.