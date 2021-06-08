Edenton’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 includes a 2-cent tax hike to aid the town’s general fund.
Town Council was scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget on Tuesday. The group will vote to approve the budget later this month.
Information on the public hearing was not available by press time. A more detailed look at the budget will be published online at chowanherald.com .
The budget goes into effect July 1, 2021 and ends June 30, 2022.
The General Fund budget for FY 2021-22 as proposed is based on a tax rate of 42 cents, which represents a two-cent tax increase.
“If adopted, this will be the first tax rate increase in three years,” Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton wrote in a memo to town council. “The current tax rate, 40 cents, generates $26,700 in new revenue from prior year additions to tax base. The net of a two-cent tax increase therefore generates $101,384 in new tax revenue to help balance the budget.”
Besides a debt service payment for a street repair and resurfacing phase II loan ($37,125), there are two other factors that caused the town to recommend tax increase. The increase to the town’s pension obligation to the General Fund is estimated to be $52,000.
“The NC Local Government Employees’ Retirement System mandated employer contributio nbe increased from 8.95% in FY 2020 to 11.41% in FY 2021,” Knighton said. “Brace for another 11.35% increase in FY 2022.”
The other factor is a significant revenue loss due to lower interest earnings on investments.
“With interest rates low, we are not earning hardly any interest on the Town’s savings/reserve funds (-$38,000),” Knighton said. “The loss of interest earned, the increase in pension contribution and the debt service payment for streets repair equate to a $127,125 impact to the General Fund.”
The General Fund budget — $5,858,203 — reflects an increase of $216,488 (3.7%) from the FY 2020/21 General Fund.
The Electric Fund budget (12,022,695) reflects a 0.27% increase from the FY 2019-20.
The Water & Sewer Fund budget proposes a budget decrease of $155,300. However the prior year’s budget included an appropriation from Fund Balance Reserve ($178,394). Deducting this one-time appropriation, the FY 2021 budget reflects a $23,094 net increase over the FY 2019-20 Budget. The W&S Fund as proposed includes rate increase to fully fund the debt service payment ($55,000) for NC DEQ Sanitary Sewer System Inflow & Infiltration Abatement Project and the anticipated debt service payment for the Phase II Water Supply Upgrade (water ground storage tank) project.
The Powell Bill Fund (street, sidewalk maintenance & improvements) reflects upgrades to Old Hertford Road Stormwater Improvements and Phase I Repairs to system per the SEPI Stormwater Assessment.
Below is summary of each fund.
General Fund
Sales Tax Revenue is expected to return pre-COVID figures in the months ahead now that the stay at home orders have been lifted. Land Transfer Tax is projected to increase slightly, the town has projected slight increase.
“Looking forward to FY 2022-23, it appears that investments in real and personal property will generate additional tax revenue for the Town, Knighton said. “The investment for the new CVS, the Jimbo’s Jumbos Phase 3 expansion, Nebraska Plastics, Surf Wind & Fire and the improvements to the Conger Building will add value to the Town’s tax base in FY 2022-23.”
The budget includes funds to pay for the 2021 municipal elections and funds to help support the Human Relations Commission. The General Fund’s Administrative Department Budget includes transition costs for the new Town Manager.
“Accumulated vacation pay for me when I retire is going to be approximately $12,000 and we have included additional funds for salary overlap and adjustment for new Manager,” she said. “We have also included funds for part-time support staff to that may be of assistance to the new manager for projects such as working on the Quarterly Newsletter, assisting with Social Media and coordinating Conversations with Council Members Meetings.”
Elected Officials
This budget reflects ($12,000) increase due to due to the November elections, which may be delayed until the spring of 2022. A total of $5,000 is proposed to support the continued work of the Human Relations Commission.
Administration
Increase due to transition of Town Manager and recruitment /hiring of new Town Manager.
Police Department
Increase by approximately $20,000 due to increase in pension contribution. Also impacting budget are expenses for the Downtown Ambassadors. The new officer body cameras also require support of an iCloud server ($3,500). Radio replacements are proposed to be financed by capital outlay debt service, so you will see the expense in small capital project ordinance with debt service payment due in FY 2022/23.
Fire Department
The $51,437 increase is primarily due to capital outlay — turn out gear for personnel and volunteers and replacement of necessary equipment.
Planning & Development
This budget maintains the community redevelopment and planning work Elizabeth Bryant and Stacey Williams are doing. Funding here for part-time assistance to New Manager for quarterly newsletter, social media and public relations efforts.
Fleet Maintenance
Budget reflects decrease due to prior year capital outlay expenses.
Streets & Storm Water
Budget reflects a $52,000 increase. Increase due to pension contribution and paving equipment advocated by Councilor Roscoe Poole.
Sanitation
Slight increase due to increase in overall costs.
Landscape, Parks & Playgrounds
This proposed budget has increased mainly due to reallocation of expenses for park attendants to the salary account.
General Fund Special Programs
The debt service payments for the new police station and for the bulkhead replacement at the waterfront are funded here. Funds for the consultant to provide the mandatory OPEB Statements (Other Post-Employment Benefits) that are part of the Financial Statements the auditor prepares are budgeted here. Contribution to the County for the Town share of expenses for Building Inspection Services are also expensed here. Knighton recommended a new contribution to the County for expense to pay for higher level of service from Chowan County Animal Control within the city limits.
Electric Fund
The budget as proposed recommends no changes to the Town’s retail electric rates. The Power Agency is not projecting a rate change in FY 2021/22.
Water & Sewer Fund
The Water & Sewer Fund as balanced includes rate increases to fund the debt service payments for the sewer inflow and infiltration project that thankfully has been completed as well as the anticipated debt service payment for the Water System Ground Storage Tank project.
Powell Bill Fund
The Powell Bill Fund budget is balanced but looking ahead, the Council needs to consider the recommendations offered by SEPI for establishing a stormwater fee. Also the Town has made significant investments in repairing and paving streets. Almost one-third of the streets the Town maintains have been repaired and resurfaced over the last two years. NC DOT is set to repair and repave W. Queen, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Coke Avenue this month. Investment in new equipment to help with efficient pot hole and utility cut repairs is recommended and included in the General Fund Budget. With declining revenues from Powell Bill funds, the Town should be advocating to the General Assembly and the NC League of Municipalities for reallocation of funding to help rural small towns maintain town streets.
Airport Fund
The Airport Fund is relatively the same thanks to the great work Airport Commission Chair and Vice Chair have done to attract new Airport Mechanic based at the Airport. We learned last week that the Town is eligible for another $13,000 in COVID Cares Act Funding. We are process our grant paperwork this week in hopes of obtaining the funding in this current fiscal year.
Capital Projects Ordinances
As noted last year, there are a few projects in the Capital Projects Ordinances that are on-going and funded through various grants and loans that are part of the overall Budget but not included in the General Fund or the Enterprise Funds (Electric, Water & Sewer, Airport and Powell Bill). New equipment purchases planned for lease purchase include Replacement of Radios for Police Department ($89,000), New Fire Truck for Fire Department ($875,000) (Waiting on Grant/Loan Officer from USDA); New Leaf and Grass Debris Collection Truck ($150,000); and Automatic Meter Reading Program for Water& Sewer ($350,000).