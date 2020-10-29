Edenton town council was set to vote Tuesday on two resolutions that would pave the way for a new standalone CVS on the corner of Virginia Road and North Broad Street.
Council held public hearings on the road-related measures on Monday night. Due to the pandemic, they recessed the meeting until Tuesday to vote after allowing the submission of any comments written by the public. Information on the votes was unavailable as of press time.
If the resolutions are approved, the developers would have met the conditions for obtaining a conditional-use permit for the proposed CVS site, which includes a residential property on Virginia Road, an office building and gas station on North Broad Street and some vacant property.
The first hearing was to close part of an alley and a “paper street” — a street that was proposed but never built — that align the proposed CVS site.
During the public comment portion, Larry McLaughlin, of Edenton, said that the plan didn’t look like it would change or alleviate current traffic problems at that intersection and suggested the developers look for a bigger piece of land for the site.
One issue he brought up was the moving of Badham Road’s intersection with Virginia Road/NC 32.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said the realignment was necessary for the property to support the required amount of parking spots and storm water mitigation.
Jordan Brewer, P.E., a civil engineer representing the engineering firm Kinley-Horn, out of Raleigh, added that the changes would actually widen Badham Road near the intersection and align it more with the Walgreen’s intersection with Virginia Road.The developers are purchasing land From several property owner that contain a home, Gas station and business office.
McLaughlin confirmed with Knighton and Brewer that the developers had agreed to keep the home on the property.
“I just think this is going to be a terrible traffic situation,” McLaughlin said.
The second public hearing was for a resolution that would move the Badham Road intersection with Virginia Road. No one commented.
Councilman Sambo Dixon asked if a large cedar tree on the residential property along NC 32 would be removed during the construction process. Brewer noted that the tree was in the way of the proposed road and would be removed.
Councilman Craig Miller asked whether the Badham Postal Road historical sign would be removed due to the construction. Brewer said he wasn’t sure, but if it does have to be moved, they can do so within a few feet of its current site.
Since the developer had verbally agreed to keep the house on the property, Dixon asked if there was a way to put that in the deed or as a condition of the resolution. Trey Hart, who represented the developer Mainland LLC, out of Nashville, Tennessee, said he would have to talk with the developers and their attorneys as to whether that would be possible. Councilman Hackney High recused himself from the discussions, citing a conflict of interest.
In other matters, town council voted on the necessary budget changes needed to get a seven-year, $78,000 loan from Truist, formerly BB&T, to purchase a 2012 trolley to replace the town’s 2009 one. The town will have to pay a $5,000 deposit up front, which will go toward the purchase price, Knighton said. The town hopes to close on the loan the first week of November and have the trolley in town later in the month.
Knighton said the new trolley is red and blue and the town may consider repainting it in the future.
During the Administrative Committee’s report, committee chair and councilman High proposed that the town hire Dale Holland with Holland Consulting Partners to help the town overhaul its Unified Development Ordinance. The work will help the town comply with the newly adopted state Planning and Land Use Statutes. If the proposal is approved, the town will present budget amendments later in November.
During the Public Works Committee report, Councilman Craig Miller asked that the full council consider a measure designating the end East Albemarle Street as a no-parking zone at the end of the street. The request as made by the owner of Halsey Village, at the end of 200 block of East Albemarle Street.
A basketball hoop for smaller kids was installed and the court is used for overflow parking, Miller said.
High suggested that the town put up signs and markings on the cement — more that just the words “no parking” — to make it visible.
Miller commended Knighton, Town Planner Elizabeth Bryant, public works director Corey Gooden and Police Chief Henry King and other town employees for their efforts in getting the basketball hoop installed.
“Thank you for all the work you put into putting up that goal. It looks really great and I hope we can look into doing it in other neighborhoods, “ Miller said.
Town Council will vote on designating that section of East Albemarle Street as a no parking area at its next full meeting.
On a related note, Elton Bond noted that the Paxton Lane playground was still locked and had signs marking that it was closed due to COVID. Knighton said Tuesday that the park was opened first thing that morning.