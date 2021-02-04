Last week, Mayor Jimmy E. Stallings and Destination Downtown Edenton Chairman Nelson Spear participated in the public input meetings with architects and design team for the new John A. Holmes High School Project.
Stallings and Spear were extremely impressed with the extensive community engagement undertaken by the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education.
“The community planning process for the new John A. Holmes High School project far exceeded our expectations and has created an excitement for the project that will positively impact our community for years to come,” Stallings and Spear said in a joint statement submitted to the Chowan Herald.
“Public survey sand public input meetings with the design team have allowed opinions to be shared in this important developmental phase of the project,” Spear said. “DDE is looking forward to viewing the renderings LS3P Architects will present to the community beginning on Wednesday, February 17th.”
Renderings will be displayed in windows of the former Visions Building (307 S. Broad St.) through Sunday, Feb. 21.
Stallings expressed appreciation to the Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Sasscer for their leadership in assuring that citizens’ opinions have been heard.
“Nelson and I commend the Board of Education, Dr. Sasscer and LS3P Architects for truly listening to every voice and not surprisingly, there were a lot of voices,” Stallings said. “We instill our trust in the Board of Education that a project will be put forward that we all will be proud of and will be representative of our community.”
Stallings and Spear encourage citizens to come downtown Feb. 17 through Feb. 21 to view the renderings.
Renderings are also expected to be posted online at http://www.ls3p.com/johnaholmeshighschool/ — the website created for the community to follow the progress of the high school project.