A town panel is backing a plan to sharply reduce the amount Edenton charges College of The Albemarle for using space at the Northeast Regional Airport to train truck drivers.
The COA Board of Trustees requested the facility fee reduction, and the Administrative Committee of the Edenton Council voted at its June 28 meeting to move the reduction forward to the full council at its regular July meeting.
Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton has recommended a 75 percent reduction in the fee, from $1,000 per course to $250.
“COA has requested the town reconsider the agreement which allows the use of a portion of abandoned runway for truck driving training,” Knighton said in a memo to councilors. “Originally it was agreed the college would compensate the town $1,000 per course for the first year and increase the base 3 percent annually going forward.”
Knighton explained that based on COVID-19 impacts and other factors, enrollment in the program so far has not been as high as the college had expected.
“Trustees also questioned why the town was charging a fee to use the airport when most local governments provide facilities free of charge to the college,” Knighton said in the memo. “My response was the town is required to charge fees for uses of airport property per the terms and conditions of the grants the Airport receives from the FAA.”
Knighton, who was referring to the Federal Aviation Administration, said this is not a typical lease where the college has sole control of property for a period of time, but rather is an agreement to allow use of a specific property at times when a course is being offered.
“In light of the fact the town must charge a fee and that we acknowledge the challenges of growing a new program that benefits our citizens and industry by training certified truck drivers, I recommend a fee of $250 per course for the next three years,” Knighton said. “Give the program time to grow and hopefully be sustainable for the college. The town and the college can review terms again in three years.”
COA trustees discussed the challenges of starting and growing the commercial driver’s license certification course at their April meeting. COA President Jack Bagwell said the commercial driver’s license program at COA-Edenton-Chowan is worthwhile even though the college likely will never break even on the program’s cost.
The college always has to balance cost with benefit but recognizes the importance programs offer for students and employers, Bagwell said. He added that the college is committed to keeping the programs affordable for students.
Robin Zinmeister, COA’s dean of workforce development and campus administrator for COA–Edenton-Chowan, told trustees that costs such as truck maintenance and fuel contribute to the cost of the CDL program.